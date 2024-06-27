Original Musical CIAO BAMBINO to be Presented at Manuel Artime Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ciao Bambino is an original family-friendly show, giving a slice of life inside the 1940's Italian-American immigrant experience. This uniquely crafted musical by Elizabeth Allen Turner, whose great-grandparents arrived at Ellis Island from Gambettola, Italy, is great fun and inspirational to those who find themselves in the situation of starting over in life.

Limited run, one weekend of performances, July 12th-July14th, 2024.

Location

Manuel Artime Theatre

900 SW 1st St, Miami, FL 33130

https://www.miami.gov/manuelartime/Events-directory/0712-142024-EAT-Creations-LLC

Free parking behind the theater, wheelchair accessible.

General Admission: $20. Discounts: Groups of 10 people or more will receive 20% off, use code GRUPPO10 at checkout.

Children under 10 years old receive $5 off, use code BAMBINISOTTO10 at checkout.

Senior Citizens above 65 years old receive $5 off, use code SCONTOANZIANI at checkout.

Running time approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission.

Comments