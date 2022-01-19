ON YOUR FEET! Brings The Story Of Gloria And Emilio Estefan Home To The Magic City

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will welcome home ON YOUR FEET! in an exhilarating original production that will celebrate its South Florida regional premiere. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent - and each other - to become an international sensation: Miami's own Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The show will be in Miami for a limited time only with previews on February 9 and 10, and the official opening night on Friday, February 11. Showtimes are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 6. Ticket prices range from $55 to $85 and are selling quickly. Tickets are available by contacting the Actors' Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

The musical had its world premiere in Chicago in the summer of 2015 before moving to Broadway where it played from October 2015, until August 2017, to full theaters and rave reviews and subsequently touring throughout the world. The Miami set is based on the original set design by The Rockwell Group, costumes are based on the original costume designs of Emilio Sosa, and wigs are based on the original wig design by Chuck LaPointe, keeping the production true to its original roots and providing audiences with the Broadway-caliber experience.

"This is such a thrilling time to be part of the Miami theater community," says Barbara S. Stein, Executive Producing Director, Actors' Playhouse at Miracle Theatre. "The return of this show to its hometown will be overseen by David Arisco as artistic director, and Andy Señor as director, Natalie Caruncho as associate director and choreographer, and longtime member of the Miami Sound Machine Clay Ostwald musical directing, all three of whom were part of the original Broadway production. Them along with the outstanding cast, many of whom were also part of the Broadway show will make this one of the greatest performances this theater has ever seen."

Marking her own homecoming, Claudia Yanez, who has been touring with ON YOUR FEET! since its first day, is thrilled to be bringing the show to Miami. Born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, she is very close to the Estefan story. Yanez has played Rebecca and was a cover for Gloria Estefan (she performed the role over 80 times!) and prior to that, she sang background vocals for multi-platinum Latin artist, Jon Secada. Her time in theater has been diverse as she also includes Spamilton Off-Broadway, Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line, and Rent on her list of favorite theater credits. "After playing both roles on the tour, having the opportunity to focus on Gloria's role and bring all these years of practice and immersion to my home city is one of the greatest honors of my life."

Cuban-American actor Jason Canela will take on the role of Emilio Estefan. An exciting and gifted actor who represents a new generation of bilingual Latinx actors, Canela can currently be seen in a recurring role in ABC's The Rookie. Prior to this role, Canela was the first Latinx contracted role on The Young and The Restless in its 45 years on CBS, he was featured in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe opposite Ali Wong and Randall Park, he has held a recurring role in FOX's Pitch, and a supporting role in the Josh Waller directed indie Camino. His Spanish language credits include Telemundo's Donde Esta Elisa, and Univision's Cosita Linda and Ruta 35. "Having been born and raised in Miami, and growing up following Gloria and Emilio Estefan, being part of this production is one of the most important roles of my life. I can't wait to get this production started and share it with my community."

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold-out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half of the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. An emotionally-charged celebration of the Estefan's greatest hits, ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark."

For more information visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.