NSAL Florida Unveils New Board Led by President Shari Upbin

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The National Society of Arts and Letters has appointed its new Board. Taking the helm as President is Shari Upbin, a distinguished figure in the performing arts with a deep-rooted commitment to the organization’s mission of supporting young local artists in all disciplines through scholarships and prize competitions.

Upbin, who has previously served as President and Board Chair for this Boca Raton-based nonprofit, brings a lifetime of professional artistic experience to the role. "It is a true honor to once again serve as President of this organization," said Upbin. "I continue to dedicate my time to NSAL because I am deeply committed to nurturing the incredible talent within our community. We provide the vital financial support and mentorship that artists early in their careers rely upon. As we look to the future, our primary focus is to significantly grow our membership. Expanding our ranks is essential to increasing the impact we have on our talented students. When you become a member, you are directly investing in the future of a young person striving to pursue the arts as a profession."

Shari Upbin’s career in the performing arts began early; she became a member of Actors’ Equity at the age of 13. A dedicated member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Shari has long been a pillar of the artistic community, having served as President of the League of Professional Theatre Women/New York for seven years. With a prolific career spanning both coasts, Shari has produced and directed over 50 productions, including the Grammy-nominated Off-Broadway show One Mo’ Time and the Timeless Divas series. Her recent Florida directing credits include works at the Kravis Center, the Willow Theatre, and the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center. She is currently preparing to direct and star in To Life – The Grand Finale – Jewish Broadway to Hollywood, running January 18 through February 3, 2027, at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton.

NSAL Florida will be announcing the 2026-2027 scholarship and competition opportunities this Fall. To learn more about supporting this organization please visit www.nsalflorida.org.

NSAL Board of Directors 2026-2027

Vice President:

Alyce Erickson is a founding member of NSAL Florida and has served in key board positions since 1981. Throughout her decades of service to NSAL, she has chaired numerous competitions, created the High School Photography Competition, and chaired the Red Rose Gala fundraisers.

A dedicated arts advocate and mentor, Erickson helped establish the Lynn University Conservatory of Music board and held leadership roles with the Florida Symphonic Pops, Miami City Ballet Guild, Coalition of the Arts for Boca Raton, and the Children’s Museum of Boca Raton. Her extensive volunteerism has earned numerous accolades, including the Junior League Woman Volunteer of the Year Award, the Historical Society Walk of Recognition, the National NSAL Arts Advocate Award, and in 2025, she was honored with the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cultural Council of the Palm Beaches.

Treasurer:

Wendy White is a renowned artist with over 250 international exhibitions and is also the creator of the award-winning short film Roses Are Blind and the play The Jewish Nun. Wendy co-founded the New Light Foundation to provide arts-driven scholarships and cultural outreach. She also serves as a U.S. Ambassador for international film and humanitarian festivals.

Secretary:

Kirsten Stanley is a dedicated NSAL Florida board member with extensive leadership experience in the Junior League of Boca Raton and Impact 100 Palm Beach County. She is currently the President of the Gulf Stream Civic Association and The Grass River Garden Club. Her commitment to community service has earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Junior League, a Woman of Grace honor from the Bethesda Hospital Foundation, and recognition as a Community Influencer by the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

Members at Large:

Brian Edwards: As Senior Vice President of the United Way of Palm Beach County, Brian is a distinguished marketing and fundraising professional. A proud former Marine, he has been instrumental in supporting numerous local nonprofit organizations.

Arlene Herson: Producer and host of the award-winning Arlene Herson Show, Arlene has conducted intimate interviews with iconic celebrities ranging from Sammy Davis Jr. to Phyllis Diller. A dedicated arts advocate, she was honored with an NSAL Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Jacob Andreas: As an accomplished audio engineer, Jacob lends his vital technical expertise to major concerts and events throughout South Florida. Our organization is profoundly grateful for his ongoing technical support and the generous sponsorships provided through the L&N Andreas Foundation, where he serves as Vice President.

Past President: Dr. N’Quavah Velazquez is the founder and CEO of Achievement Heights Academy, an international hybrid K-12 STEAM program and educational management organization. A prominent community leader, she currently serves on the Community Advisory Board for PBS WXEL/WPBT.

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