Miami New Drama Announces 2023-2024 Season

Miami New Drama, the visionary theater company known for its groundbreaking work and unwavering commitment to multi-cultural representation, has announced its highly anticipated 2023-2024 Season. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Nicholas Richberg, the company continues its bold journey of artistic excellence, bringing captivating stories to the diverse and dynamic city of Miami.

When asked about the lineup, Hausmann said "I'm extremely proud to present this season. Not only does it include three world premiere works but it also continues our exploration of creating live storytelling in unexpected places."

Kicking off the season is a co-production presented by Miami New Drama and Tectonic Theater Project: Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, an adrenaline-fueled world premiere play adapted and directed by the acclaimed Moisés Kaufman from Jonathan Jakubowicz's bestselling novel.

"We are thrilled to open the season with this world premiere play!” added Hausmann, “Tectonic Theater Project and Miami New Drama have been developing this piece for the past four years and I am overjoyed to have my dear friend, collaborator, and co-founder of Miami Mew Drama, Moisés Kaufman, return to our Main Stage."

Unveiling the dark underbelly of greed and corruption in Hugo Chavez's Venezuela, this play is a rollercoaster ride through a world of political intrigue, sex, and unimaginable excess. "This world premiere production holds deep personal significance for me on multiple levels. As a playwright, it marks a significant milestone as it's my first play written about my beloved Venezuela, and my first play in Spanish" said Moisés Kaufman. "Additionally, it is the first full production I will direct at the theater I co-founded with my remarkable friend, and fellow countryman, Michel Hausmann. The show runs from October 17 to December 3, 2023.

Following in January 2024, Miami New Drama presents The Museum Plays, an innovative and immersive theatrical experience set to revolutionize how audiences interact with visual and performing art.

The production will be done in collaboration with the Rubell Museum. "The Rubell family are the forefathers of the visual arts revolution that has propelled Miami into one of the greatest artistic capitals in the world. It is our honor to collaborate with such wonderful visionaries and such an iconic institution" said Hausmann.

Details about this one-of-a-kind performance are kept under wraps for now, but anticipation is soaring for this dynamic collaboration.

“We can't wait for this dynamic adventure in creativity to explode in our museum this coming season, " said Mera Rubell, of the Rubell Museum. “Our entire team is beyond excited to have our audience join in this experience.”

Next on the lineup is Two Sisters and a Piano, penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz, renowned for his work on Anna in the Tropics. Set against the backdrop of 1990s Havana during the Pan American Games and the Russians' departure from Cuba, the play delves into the enthralling cat-and-mouse game between novelist Maria Celia and a magnetic military officer. "We continue our collaboration with Nilo Cruz as he directs this extraordinary play about freedom of expression, that not only resonates with our immigrant communities but also with the current situation of the state of Florida" said Hausmann.

Nilo Cruz's masterful storytelling captures the essence of oppression, resilience, and the profound bond between two sisters navigating a world of shifting global politics. Audiences can experience this captivating journey from January 18 to February 11, 2024.

Rounding out the season is the world premiere of Dangerous Days, a riveting play by Nicholas Griffin, adapted from his critically acclaimed book "The Year of Dangerous Days".

Hausmann expressed his enthusiasm for this piece "this world premiere play continues the historical exploration of our community that started with Cocaine Cowboys, Elián, and Defacing Michael Jackson. We are honored to have this brilliant theatrical adaptation, penned by the author of the critically acclaimed book himself."

When reflecting on taking his book from the page to the stage, Griffin says “it was a real thrill for me to try and find the essence of something I'd already distilled. I settled on just one central character, just one main event. I had to find new ways to try and explain how the year caught fire, and how the city found its new direction.”

This gripping production follows the fearless crimes reporter, Edna Buchanan, as she unravels a shocking police cover-up in the aftermath of the wrongful murder of a black man during the 1980s Miami McDuffie riots, amidst the influx of Cuban refugees and drug cartels. Dangerous Days offers a timely and thought-provoking exploration of pressing issues such as police brutality, immigration, and the drug crisis, while paying homage to Miami's profound impact on the nation. The show runs from April 4 to April 28, 2024.

The New York Times review of “The Year of Dangerous Days” called it "Utterly absorbing...There is never a dull moment, and Griffin adroitly captures the intrigue and depravity of South Florida at the time."

Miami New Drama's 2023-2024 Season promises an unparalleled celebration of artistic brilliance, cultural diversity, and compelling storytelling.

Season subscriptions are now available at miaminewdrama.org, with individual tickets going on sale soon.

For more information and updates about Miami New Drama's 2023-2024 Season, please visit miaminewdrama.org or follow us on social media.