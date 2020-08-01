Miami City Ballet Dancers Take Part in MIAMI CITY BALLET X LINCOLN ROAD

Celebrating 35 years as Miami's ballet company, MCB dancers are heading back to where it all started - on Lincoln Road in a new pop-up studio space.

For more than three decades, Miami City Ballet has played a vital and leading role in the rich tapestry of Miami's cultural and artistic scene. Its rise to become one of the nation's top ballet companies is meteoric, given its youth relative to its peers.

To commemorate the 35th Anniversary, MCB dancers are training where it all began - on Lincoln Road in a new pop-up studio space. The iconic Lincoln Road was MCB's original studio location and home in 1986, a place where the community still recalls some of the company's earliest memories.

When you're visiting Lincoln Rd for shopping and dining, pop by 744 Lincoln Road, corner of Meridian Avenue, to catch a glimpse of the extraordinary MCB dancers as they take part in optional ballet practice (while observing safe social distancing rules), and view window displays of dazzling costumes from some of MCB's most splendid and seminal productions.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our community with the beauty of ballet while showcasing the strength and resilience of the human spirit through our remarkable artform at a time when it is most needed. We hope to give people a moment of joy and an opportunity to embrace the healing power of the arts," says Miami City Ballet Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez.

Visitors will also enjoy some eclectic and fun-loving dance-inspired music streaming outdoors during every practice.

Miami City Ballet x Lincoln Road is a collaborative effort between MCB, Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, Comras Company, and the City of Miami Beach. The partnership is a message of inspiration while showcasing resilience, not just of the human spirit, but of a community that stands united and stronger when it embraces the institutions that have made Miami Beach a top travel destination and global arts mecca.

"We are excited to welcome the ballet back to Lincoln Road, providing locals a safe and creative way to experience the Miami City Ballet, during a time when the pandemic prevents us from gathering in the city's performance venues." says Tim Schmand, executive director of the Lincoln Road BID.

