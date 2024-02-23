Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE & LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY To Avetura

The City of Aventura presents the finale to the Aventura Broadway Concert Series as Broadway, TV and film star Melissa Errico performs The Life & Loves of a Broadway Baby on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

During this incredible show, Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue's life on the Great White Way. This show is a sexy, sublime study of American songs from Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe, Taylor Swift and more.

As a musical theater actress, Errico has appeared on Broadway in: My Fair Lady, for which her performance as Eliza Doolittle was called “beguiling” by The New York Times; Anna Karenina; High Society as Tracy Lord; Amour, for which she received a Tony-nomination; Dracula; White Christmas in the Rosemary Clooney role of Betty; and Les Misérables as Cosette.

Errico has maintained a constant TV presence throughout her career, starring in Darren Star's Central Park West and, most recently, playing recurring roles on Showtime's Billions and Cinemax's The Knick. She also appeared in featured films such as Frequency with Dennis Quaid, Life or Something Like It as Angelina Jolie's best friend, and Loverboy directed by Kevin Bacon.

The Wall Street Journal applauded her talents reporting "She's so sexy you won't believe your eyes and sings so beautifully you won't believe your ears and talks so charmingly you won't believe it's happening!"

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.