Maestro Bill Mays and His Ensemble Come to The Broward Center

The performance is on December 6th at 7:45 p.m. 

By: Nov. 21, 2023

 Immerse yourself in the timeless magic of classical jazz as Gold Coast Jazz Society presents the extraordinary pianist, composer, and arranger, Bill Mays and his Jazz Ensemble on December 6th at 7:45 p.m.  Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the performing Arts, nestled in the heart of the picturesque Broward County Cultural Arts District, will be the canvas for an enchanting evening of "A Jazzy Holiday," where the spirit of live performance intertwines with the festive ambiance of the season.

Accompanying Mays are local talents Jamie Ousley, on bass, John Yarling on drums, Mark Marineau on keyboard and the versatile John Michalak on flute and saxophone. Together, they form a dynamic musical cast, showcasing the diverse and rich tapestry of our “Arts' Coast's” thriving scene.

Bill Mays is a name synonymous with virtuosity, and a stalwart in the world of jazz. He has been seamlessly blending tradition with innovation for the last sixty years! “A delicacy of spirit permeates his smooth and sensitive piano playing, composing and arranging. His music is cool and sophisticated,” remarks Leslie Gourse of Keyboard Magazine. The Amaturo Theater's intimate setting will allow patrons to experience the true essence of Mays' artistry.

 “A Jazzy Holiday” is an original spin on holiday classics, delivering a fresh perspective that will leave you tapping your feet and humming familiar tunes with newfound excitement. Buy Tickets Here.

Born into the world of music Bill Mays has been celebrated for his versatile contributions to the jazz world and has collaborated with legends like Benny Golson, Sarah Vaughn and Freddie Hubbard. Recognized as a visionary, Bill Mays has expressed: “Looking back makes me want to look ahead and I eagerly await the next adventure.” This sentiment encapsulates the essence of “A Jazzy Holiday” as we embark on this musical journey with him exploring the familiar through the lens of creativity.

Join us on December 6th and let this Gold Coast Jazz Society experience transport you to a world where jazz and the holidays harmonize in perfect sync. 

For more information on Mays' illustrious career visit: https://www.billmays.net/home.




Recommended For You