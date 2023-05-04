MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Rehearsals are underway for MNM Theatre Company's upcoming production of the South Florida premiere of Disenchanted, an irreverent, clever, funny, and definitely PG-rated reimagining of what happened to all those fairy tale princesses after 'they lived happily ever after. The end'! The award-winning musical will run from May 12 - 27 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

Directed by Jonathan Van Dyke and musically directed by Bobby Peaco, Disenchanted stars seven of South Florida's top musical comedy actresses: Aaron Bower will play Sleeping Beauty, along with Jinon Deeb as Pocahontas and Princess Badroulbadour, Kat Gold as Mulan and Rapunzel, Shelley Keelor as Snow White, Ashley Rubin as Cinderella, Leah Sessa as The Little Mermaid and Belle, and Vallery Valentine as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog.

Tickets for Disenchanted are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, or by calling. 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. For information regarding group rates call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.