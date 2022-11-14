Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MNM Theatre Company To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, December 2-18

This will be the award-winning company's first production at the popular Boca Raton venue.

Nov. 14, 2022  

MNM Theatre Company To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, December 2-18

MNM Theatre Company will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Willow Theatre December 2 - 18. This will be the award-winning company's first production at the popular Boca Raton venue.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, and winning 2, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee features an eclectic group of sixth graders (played by adult actors in uproariously comical caricatures), who arrive at a fictional spelling bee set in the geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School to vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime; the Bee is run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter - one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box!

"We are so pleased to be making our Willow Theatre debut with 'Spelling Bee'", says Marcie Gorman, MNM's CEO and Producing Artistic Director. "This show is fun, funny, and heartwarming all at once. It's a bit 'raunchy', that's true - so it's not for very young audiences - but we think it will appeal to theatre patrons of just about any age. And there's even some audience participation - it's very possible someone will be invited onstage and asked to spell 'syzygy*'!"

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be directed by Johnathan Van Dyke, who will also do the show's musical staging: "I am so excited about digging into this gem of a show," he says. "The content is so strong and a rare gift for actors to sink their teeth into such fulfilling material. The humor, music, and poignancy are all so relevant to the human condition I think audiences are in for a wonderful time at the theatre."

Spelling Bee's cast consists of Jen Chia as Marcy Park, Mikayla Cohen as Olive Ostrovsky, Jinon Deeb as Rona Lisa Perretti, Michael Harper as Chip Tolentino, Michael Materdomini as William Barfee, Geoffrey Mergele as Leaf Coneybear, Leah Sessa as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenniere, Troy J. Stanley as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and James White lll as Mitch Mahoney.

As in the past, the production will be accompanied by a live band led by Musical Director Eric Alsford, with Rick Kissinger on woodwinds, Tim Kutcha on drums, Eden Marte on synth, and Madalina Marcovel on cello.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee's Production Stage Manager is Francesca Barioli. The show's Assistant Stage Manager is Anna Schulman, Production Manager/Set Design is Jordon Armstrong, Technical Director is Johnbarry Green, who will share Sound Design duties with Jordon Armstrong. Penny Williams is Costume Design, and Abby Rasmussen is Props.

Tickets for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.willowtheatre.org, or by calling 561-347-3948. Tickets are $45; a group rate of $35 is available if 6 or more tickets are purchased in one transaction.




Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Welcomes 150 Chat Fans to Seasons First CULTURE &am Photo
Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Welcomes 150 Chat Fans to Season's First CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben
Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, welcomed nearly 150 guests to last week's CULTURE & COCKTAILS, kicking off the 18th season of the popular series.
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates the 5th Annual EXIT 36 SLAM POETRY FESTIVAL Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates the 5th Annual EXIT 36 SLAM POETRY FESTIVAL
Pompano Beach Arts presents the nation's best spoken word artists at the 5th Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival. Join us on December 8-10, 2022 at key cultural venues throughout the City.
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
See photos of the South Florida Premiere of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, the brand-new holiday musical from the creators of the original Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, opening at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre.
December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop Photo
December Old Town Untapped Brings Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Old School Hip Hop
Come for the music, stay for the magic! Pompano Beach's monthly street festival on December 2, 2022, features the The Ricca Project Live Hip Hop Party, whose old school gang vocals and familiar jams will keep the party going all night.

More Hot Stories For You


MNM Theatre Company To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, December 2-18MNM Theatre Company To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, December 2-18
November 14, 2022

​​​​​​​MNM Theatre Company will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Willow Theatre December 2 - 18. 
Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Welcomes 150 Chat Fans to Season's First CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The BenCultural Council for Palm Beach County Welcomes 150 Chat Fans to Season's First CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben
November 14, 2022

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, welcomed nearly 150 guests to last week's CULTURE & COCKTAILS, kicking off the 18th season of the popular series.
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates the 5th Annual EXIT 36 SLAM POETRY FESTIVALPompano Beach Arts Celebrates the 5th Annual EXIT 36 SLAM POETRY FESTIVAL
November 14, 2022

Pompano Beach Arts presents the nation's best spoken word artists at the 5th Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival. Join us on December 8-10, 2022 at key cultural venues throughout the City.
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' PlayhousePhotos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS At Actors' Playhouse
November 14, 2022

See photos of the South Florida Premiere of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, the brand-new holiday musical from the creators of the original Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, opening at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre.
2022 Remy Award Recipients To Be Honored At Cocktail Reception Next Month2022 Remy Award Recipients To Be Honored At Cocktail Reception Next Month
November 11, 2022

The South Florida Theatre League has announced the Remy Awards and recipients for 2022.