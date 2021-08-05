International YI LOVE YIDDISHFEST 2021 To Feature Live and Virtual Online Events

This celebratory Jewish/Yiddish event will take place virtually from August 30-September 5 when the Yiddishkayt Initiative hosts its "2nd Annual International VIRTUAL YI Love YiddishFest 2021 with a LIVE play reading of "Lessons" by Wendy Graf at The Betsy Hotel South Beach and one PUBLIC concert of "Yiddish Tangos" at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC in North Miami Beach.

Due to the pandemic, this is the second Yiddishfest that YI is presenting virtually -- and will allow participants from all around the world to sign on to their computers, tablets and phones to enjoy this FREE festival of outstanding Jewish cultural and Yiddish language content.

The programming for the "VIRTUAL YI Love YiddishFest" will consist of a wide variety of events over seven days.

Major American and International celebrities and stars of the Jewish and Yiddish worlds will gather to present performances, concerts, theater readings, discussions, film screenings, lectures and more throughout the day.

According to Avi Hoffman, Jewish cultural activist and CEO of YI LoveJewish, the first Virtual Yiddishfest attracted hundreds of thousands of global viewers and hopes the "YI Love YiddishFest '' will continue to attract audiences worldwide.

"Interest in Yiddish and Jewish language and culture has never been higher, in modern times, than it is right now," Hoffman said. "You can see it in the proliferation of entertainment with Yiddish and Jewish themes and references - the most recent being Seth Rogan's new film release 'An American Pickle' and the Emmy Nominated Netflix Series' 'Unorthodox' and 'Shtisel' - as well as the widespread interest in all things Yiddish and Jewish today in mainstream worldwide culture."

Opening the weeklong celebration of Jewish culture will be...

Monday, August 30th at 7:00 PM - "Lessons" a live play reading by author Wendy Graf sponsored by The Betsy Hotel in South Beach and starring Avi Hoffman and award-winning South Florida theatre performer Julie Kleiner. "Lessons" is a touching, funny and poignant drama that asks the question: Can we find healing and forgiveness when our beliefs are questioned?

The main event of the Festival will be the LIVE concert of "Yiddish Tangos" with Maestro Aaron Kula and his Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra, presented in association with the MAR JCC in North Miami Beach and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Fusing Yiddish melodies with tango rhythms produces a distinct and sensuous sound embracing two distinct cultures. During World War II tango was the rave on both sides of the Atlantic, and Jewish composers added their voices to this popular genre. World-renowned Klezmer scholar Aaron Kula has arranged Yiddish and Klezmer tunes to tango rhythms and is joined by award-winning performer Avi Hoffman. This is a program that brings passion to Yiddish music and appeals to audiences of all ages and has been featured at major festivals in Miami and Romania.

Tickets for the MARJCC LIVE AUDIENCE event are $36 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/164528762959. Virtual audiences worldwide can join this event with a tax deductible contribution in ANY amount by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/165923627035

See the full lineup at https://yilovejewish.org/events/.