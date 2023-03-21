Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April

Loxen Productions is bringing the cult-classic, dark comedy-musical to the ARTime Theater as the second show of their 2023 Theater season. Right off the heels of an extended run of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be funny, dark, and deviously delicious. The production will run for a limited time, opening April 7 through April 16, with performances running Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 3 PM, and a 2 PM Matinee on Saturday. Ticket prices begin at $35 and can be purchased now at www.loxenproductions.com.

Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the creative genius behind all-time classics such as Disney's Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour Krelborn, the dorky and meek floral assistant at Mushnick's Flower Shop, located in New York City's Skid Row. When Seymour stumbles upon a unique plant, who he dubs Audrey II after his co-worker and love-interest, he finds that the talking plant can bring him everything he's ever wanted- under one bloody condition. Audrey II becomes a sensation, bringing Seymour and the flower shop more fame than they could have ever imagined. As Audrey II's popularity-and appetite- continue to grow, Seymour finds himself being caught between what's right and his own selfish desires.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors will be stacked with Loxen repeat-performers. Director Damaris Lopez- Canalis will be stepping into the role for the third time with Loxen, having previously directed their 2019 productions of In the Heights at the iconic Adrienne Arsht Center and at the FIU Wertheim Theater. Imran Hylton will be returning to Loxen for his newest role as choreographer. Trained as a classical ballerina, Imran was in Loxen's most recent production of Cabaret as one of the Cabaret boys. Chantal Bonito will be returning to the ARTime Theater once again as Adrian. Like Imran, Chantal worked with Loxen for Cabaret in January as a Cabaret dancer at the KitKat Club. Seymour will be played by well-seasoned South Florida actor Corey Vega, who is a regular performer at the Miracle Theater and the Westchester Cultural Arts Center.

"Bringing Little Shop to Miami has been tremendously fun; I can't wait for our audiences to experience this production of the iconic musical," said Benji Leon IV, CEO and founder of Loxen Productions, "To have so many returning cast members filling lead roles both onstage and behind the scenes, serves as a testament to the growth and creativity we are fostering at Loxen, and provides validation of the extreme talent that lives right here in Miami who are hungry and always looking to star in quality productions."