Liz Callaway Joins Symphony of the Americas in Stephen Sondheim Musical Tribute, TO STEVE WITH LOVE

Symphony of the Americas & Music Director Pablo Mielgo welcome Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominated actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, in a special tribute performance celebrating the legacy of Stephen Sondheim. The program includes popular songs from some of Sondheim's greatest Broadway productions, including Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods and more. The exclusive Florida engagement takes place Tuesday, March 14, 7:45 pm at Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater.

Sondheim was a singular musical theater giant. His music and lyrics shaped the modern Broadway stage and redefined the Broadway musical with his new formula.

"I fell in love with Sondheim music when I was 10 years old, when my parents took me to see my first Broadway show, Company. I brought home the cast album and memorized every song. Little did I know that his music would become part of my DNA. I'll always be grateful to Steve for taking a chance on me, for his guidance, and for giving me 'so much stuff to sing,'" said Liz Callaway in an interview with Playbill Magazine, December 29, 2021.

That experience was life changing for Callaway. 10 years later, she made her Broadway debut in Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, she won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. Callaway also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Callaway has performed in off-Broadway productions and received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill (Playwrights Horizons). Her New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening.

As a concert and recording artist, she and her sister Ann Hampton Callaway created the award-winning Sibling Rivalry, and Boom!, a celebration of the music of the 60's and 70's. In 2022, Callaway, released her latest album To Steve With Love, which was recorded during a live performance at New York's 54 Below, for which she recently received the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for "Best Show, Celebrity". Callaway also premiered a new concert featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim worldwide in 9 countries including China, France, and Barcelona Spain.

Her distinctive voice has been heard in animated feature films. Callaway sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves, and The Return of Jafar. Her additional film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, and Beauty and the Beast.

The Program selections include:

"Merrily We Roll Along Overture" from Merrily We Roll Along

"What More Do I Need" from Saturday Night

"Broadway Baby" from Follies

"Old Friends/Like It Was" from Merrily We Roll Along

"Comedy Tonight" from A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum

"Anyone Can Whistle" from Anyone Can Whistle

"Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along

"Sweeney Todd Suite" from Sweeney Todd

"The Miller's Son" from A Little Night Music

"Children Will Listen" from Into The Woods

"Follies Overture" from Follies

"Losing My Mind" from Follies

"Being Alive" from Company

Venue: Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

