Legends Only X Art Basel Weekend In Miami Featuring Freddie Gibbs, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul & Stove God Cooks

Clockwork Music + Addictive Affairs presents Legends Only x Art Basel weekend; a three-day cultural immersion of music, art + culture, which will take place at Essentials Gallery in Miami, FL.

Memphis Hip-Hop legend DJ Paul, of Three Six Mafia will kick the festivities off in grand style on Thursday, 12-7, followed by recent Grammy nominee Freddie Gibbs, who will be performing a rare headline set on Friday 12-8. Lastly, rising superstar Stove God Cooks headlines Saturday’s billing on 12-9. Legends Only x Art Basel will also boast other special guest performances and appearances as well.

The Legends Only x Art Basel weekend is a three-day art, music, and cultural celebration, which will bring together diverse artists from all elements of the Urban Hip Hop, DJ, and Art culture, The event will consist of live art, dance, DJ Demonstrations, and great live music. The event aims to become an annual community platform to preserve and highlight Hip Hop’s true motto of peace, unity, love and having fun!

Tickets for Legends Only x Art Basel weekend and more information on the three-day event, and individual guest passes are now available at: https://www.tinyurl.com/legendsonly2023

Legends Only x Art Basel weekend is an 18+ only event. For all ticketing information, FAQ’s and more, please visit: https://www.tinyurl.com/legendsonly2023 or email Booking@Clockworkmusic.com.