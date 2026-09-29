LA BOTANICA: AN INTERACTIVE GHOST STORY to be Presented at Latiné Theater Lab

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Latiné Theater Lab will present the world premiere of La Botánica: An Interactive Ghost Story, written by Alex Gonzalez and Gian Arellano, with performances on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at Inkub8 Studios in North Miami.

Rooted in Cuban folklore, La Botánica is a bilingual supernatural ghost story that follows Carmen, a mother whose refusal to accept her son sets off a haunting chain of consequences. Audiences are not just observers but active participants who engage directly with the characters, decide which scenes are performed, and determine which of three possible endings Carmen faces. No two nights are the same.

Set inside a botánica, or spirit shop, the production blends immersive sound design, projection, and direct audience interaction to conjure a world where the line between what is real or imagined is dangerously thin. The production runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission.

La Botánica has been in development since 2024 and was selected for Live Arts Miami's LALA WIPs program, a local incubator for new and in-progress works, through which the production received mentorship and a public presentation that directly shaped this October premiere.

The cast features Annette Rodriguez, Cristina Pla-Guzman, Brian Espinoza, and Lucia Vazquez. The production team includes playwrights Alex Gonzalez and Gian Arellano, director Alex Gonzalez, stage manager Sofia del Cueto Perez, projection designer Nat Ordonez, sound designer Alex Tarradell, and spiritual dramaturg Janiley (Honey) Marquez.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 06 Hrs 06 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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