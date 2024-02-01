Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance

Under a canopy of stars, Pompano Beach was transformed into a haven for jazz enthusiasts as over 10,000 music fans showed up for the beachside celebration.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Under a canopy of stars, Pompano Beach was transformed into a haven for jazz enthusiasts as over 10,000 music fans showed up for the beachside celebration. Jazz royalty including Branford Marsalis, Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee held court on the Champion Porsche Stage at Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 and captivated audiences with their incredible talent.

This year's event, hosted by Mark Ruffin of Sirius XM's Real Jazz channel, was the first time the festival was located directly on the beach which allowed for exponential audience growth. With the tremendous success of this 3rd annual event, the City's Cultural Affairs Department is already planning the 2025 festival. Upcoming announcements will be featured on Click Here.

“Jazz Fest was a true testament to the power of music and art to bring people together,” said Ty Tabing, Director Cultural Affairs Department. “We saw families dancing on the sand, people swaying to the melodies, and everyone smiling as they experienced phenomenal art displays by our Artists in Residence, and the incredible food and beverage options from our local venues. We are so grateful to everyone who made this extraordinary event a success, and we cannot wait to do this again next year!”

Restaurants participating in the “Beachside Beats & Culinary Treats” food & beverage area included Baresco, Beach House, Burger Fi, How You Brewin', Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, Kilwins, Lucky Fish and Oceanic.

The stunning artistic experiences provided by the talented Artists in Residence from Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, were underwritten by a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Broward to expand this program outside the venue walls. Jazz Fest was the first time these funds were utilized, and they allowed for an array of impressive artistic experiences including live painting, art installations, mural curations, dance, and even a projection under the pier.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.




