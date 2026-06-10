JAGUAR PARADE to Transform Miami With Public Art During FIFA World Cup

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Miami plays host to seven FIFA World Cup games June 11 to July 19, 2026, monumental jaguar animal sculptures created by 11 Brazilian artists will be painted and presented throughout Miami during that time, transforming Miami into a free, global, open-air art experience.

Called The Jaguar Parade Miami 2026, the jaguar animal sculptures are to increase public awareness about jaguar conservation in the wild. The 11 jaguar sculptures will be auctioned off and proceeds will benefit Onçafari, the internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to jaguar conservation and protection in Brazil.

The jaguar animal sculptures will be created, painted and placed in Coral Gables, Pinecrest Gardens, Lincoln Road, Miami Beach Bandshell, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isle Beach (Collins Avenue), and Casa Rolando (Wynwood)

Arriving at a moment when Miami will be welcoming unprecedented international attention and global audiences, Jaguar Parade connects public art, environmental awareness and cultural exchange through immersive installations designed to engage diverse communities and visitors from around the world.

Created and produced by Artery, the Miami edition will feature 11 large-scale jaguar sculptures installed across key locations throughout the city. Blending artistic expression with environmental purpose, the installations are designed to spark curiosity, interaction and meaningful conversations around nature and conservation.

Among the featured works, one sculpture will be painted live during a special activation in June by acclaimed Brazilian urban figurative artist Fabiano Senk. Based in São Paulo, Senk is recognized for his dreamlike color palettes and large-scale works exploring themes of community, identity and human connection.

The exhibition will also feature works by Brazilian artists Gus Attab, Laila Mackenzie, Busy, Livia Mourão & Rui Machado, Guilherme Kramer, Kássia Borges, Lettice, Vinicius Zoia, Sophie Reiterman and Cíntia Abravanel - each bringing distinct artistic perspectives inspired by biodiversity, coexistence and environmental preservation.

Following successful editions in cities including New York, Paris, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Jaguar Parade arrives in Miami as part of its international expansion into some of the world's leading cultural capitals. To date, the initiative has brought together more than 225 artists and impacted over 30 million people globally, generating more than 336 million media and digital impressions worldwide.

This edition also carries special significance as it celebrates the 15th anniversary of Onçafari, the internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to jaguar conservation and biodiversity protection in Brazil.

"Being part of the Jaguar Parade is a major milestone for Onçafari and an opportunity to expand our international presence while sharing the conservation work we have developed across Brazil and Latin America," said Mario Haberfeld, founder of Onçafari. "As we celebrate 15 years of history, we are proud of the legacy we've built in jaguar conservation and habitat protection."

Today, Onçafari operates 23 conservation bases across nine Brazilian states, directly managing more than 125,000 hectares and supporting the protection of over 2 million hectares of natural areas. At the conclusion of the exhibition, 100% of the auction's net proceeds will support the organization's ongoing conservation efforts and future initiatives.

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...