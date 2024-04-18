History Fort Lauderdale's Resident Artists' Annual Show SIX PERSPECTIVES On Display From May 4 - June 22 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Fort Lauderdale's third floor resident artists' collective will present its annual show entitled “Six Perspectives” from May 4 – June 22. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Agneta Anderson. A meet and greet with the artists will take place on Friday, May 10, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale's campus. Complimentary light bites and beverages will be provided.

“History Fort Lauderdale is pleased to support its resident artists and showcase their work,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “Few people know that in addition to our educational exhibits we also house an artists' collective collaborative space that fosters creative growth and ingenuity. We invite the community to join us in supporting our hometown cultural treasures.”

History Fort Lauderdale hosts a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. It seeks to bring awareness to the community through both traveling exhibits and multiple permanent exhibits including “Women Trailblazers,” “Fort Lauderdale – the Early Years,” “The African American Experience,” “Fashion & Musical Theatre,” “From Dugouts to Dream Yachts: the story of boatbuilding along the New River,” Seminole Arts & Culture,” “New River Archaeology,” “Viva Fort Lauderdale: Celebrating Hispanic Art & Culture,” and, “Take PRIDE, a retrospective on LGBTQ life in South Florida.”

“Six Perspectives” is sponsored by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Jan and Ed Crocker Unrestricted Fund, Leo M. and Alice J. Rutten Fund and The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund. Additional funding is provided, in part, by Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale. This organization is also sponsored by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts & Culture.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

About History Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 62 years of being the proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, brings the stories of our diverse community to life through engaging educational experiences, innovative cultural exhibits, research and preservation of artifacts. Guests to Fort Lauderdale are invited to explore the city's rich past that is housed in historic buildings on a lushly landscaped campus - the History Museum of Fort Lauderdale situated in the 1905 New River Inn, the 1907 Pioneer House Museum, the 1899 Ivy Cromartie Schoolhouse Museum and the Hoch Research Library, South Florida's foremost history center housing print resources and newspapers from 1910 - present plus 400,000 archival photos, 2,500 maps and 5,000 architectural blueprints. History Fort Lauderdale is located at 231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. History Fort Lauderdale is a nonprofit agency supported by memberships, grants and charitable contributions.