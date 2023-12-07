Hilarious New Stage Play CLUE Will Visit The Broward Center's Au-rene Theater In June 2024

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film.

Dec. 07, 2023

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, comes to the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 as the final show of the 2023/2024 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Season with presenting Sponsor Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Tickets starting at $35.00* are available at BrowardCenter.org and Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 954.468.0222 or at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more can be purchased by calling 954.660.6307.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. 

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.  A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Stephen Kocis, Josh Fielder, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director & Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit BrowardCenter.org for up-to-date information, details and performance schedules.


