HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to the Lake Worth Playhouse This Week

Lake Worth Playhouse announces the opening of Heathers The Musical on the Main Stage as part of our 70th Season.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL opens Friday, July 8, 2022 and runs for three weekends through July 24, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing trio: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL stars Jade Evori Master (Veronica Sawyer), Luke Di Liddo (Jason "J.D" Dean), Catherine Boynton (Heather Chandler), Rachel Robinson (Heather McNamara), Alex McCrary (Heather Duke), Bridget Silver (Martha Dunnstock), Danny Distasio (Ram Sweeney), Eli Farrell (Kurt Kelly), Bruno Faria (Ram's Dad/ Big Bud Dean), Michael Materdomini (Kurt's Dad/ Veronica's Dad/ Principal), Brittany Sinitch-Menendez (Ms. Fleming), Dana Bari Jacobson (Veronica's Mom), Carl VanDyke (Coach Ripper) and ensemble members: Dillon Cavanagh, Gavin Gilbert, Ireland Glennon, "Tito" E.V. Guerrero, Phoenix Allyson Hart, Victoria Johnson, Alexander Long, Demi Ciena Master, Graysen Quinn Master, Renae Rovnyak, Mia Rubin, and Brayden Wartmann.