Gay Men's Chorus To Become Part Of The Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida

In the spirit of unity and collaboration, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) will become one with the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) effective January 1, 2023.

This exciting transition will strengthen the position of the GMCSF which has seen amazing growth and development since it started in 2010.

''The time is right to unify our choral community which has an abundance of notable talent and dedication," said Justin Knight, president of Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus has entertained for 36 years and is proud of its legacy under the direction of its founder, Gary Keating. We thank our fans and supporters who have made us proud to sing and encourage them to continue with us as part of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida."

This news coincides with the retirement of the founding director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, Gary Keating. His last concert of the FTLGMC will be the upcoming holiday performance on December 3. Keating is credited for organizing the Fort Lauderdale chorus 36 years ago, in 1986. It was the first gay performing arts organization in the state and one of the first in the nation.

"We applaud Gary Keating's vision and commitment to keep the music alive while we also thank the community for supporting both choral groups over the years," said Mark Kent, executive director of Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. "Both organizations have simultaneously served the community well, but now the focus will be on GMCSF which continues to expand its reach and impact on new audiences. With the LGBTQ+ community's liberties under threat in this state and across the nation, we have decided to stand together in strength and sing to protect our future."

The GMCSF is under the direction of Gabe Salazar and is a regional arts asset that is widely recognized for its artistry and commitment to the community. Now in its 13th season, the GMCSF has more than 150 members on its roster, making it the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States.

In recent years, the two choruses have performed together several times. The GMCSF welcomed FTLGMC and the Miami Gay Men's Chorus as guest artists for their June 2019 concert paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The South Florida and Fort Lauderdale choruses have also sung together at local community events and memorials.

The FTLGMC will welcome some of the members of the GMCSF to sing a song with them at their final concert on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m., at the United Church of Christ (Information and tickets: www.ftlgmc.org). The GMCSF will welcome members of the FTLGMC to join them for a song at their holiday concerts on Friday, December 16, at 8 p.m., at Sunshine Cathedral and on Sunday, December, 18 at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood (Information and tickets: www.gmcsf.org/concerts).

GMCSF brings songs to the community through large-scale, mainstage concerts in high-profile venues, community-based engagements, and volunteer projects. The Chorus has grown to over 150 members in our brief history and has become the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States. The acclaimed ensemble is under the direction of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. The Chorus has earned a compelling reputation for excellence, garnering prestigious invitations to perform throughout the South Florida region. Mission: We sing so that LGBTQ+ people can live their truth through quality music experiences that inspire audiences, open minds, change hearts, and affirm our common humanity. Vision: A diverse world united.

Founded in 1986 by Artistic Director Dr. Gary E. Keating, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) was the first gay performing arts organization in Florida and the first publicly promoted and appearing gay group in South Florida. The group formed a few years after the harsh environment fostered by Anita Bryant and became a beacon for gay rights. Throughout its season, the FTLGMC presented three full concerts every season plus provided outreach programs across Broward County to fulfill its mission to build community through quality musical performances and civic engagement that promotes a world that accepts and values diversity. In November of 2022, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus decided to join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida in unity, to collectively serve the community.