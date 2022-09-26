Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Announces Season 13: WE SING GAY! Featuring Shoshana Bean, Disney PRIDE in Concert & More

The new concert season has been announced for the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, helmed by Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. "I hope you will be as enthusiastic about the season program as I am. The future is bright, and I hope you are ready to experience something spectacular," commented Mr. Salazar.

SEASON 13: WE SING GAY! will kick off with their traditional Holiday Concert, first at Sunshine Cathedral Center of the Performing Arts, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8:00 pm. That same weekend, GMCSF returns for its sixth holiday performance at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL. The Chorus will be performing at Hard Rock Live on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 7:00 pm. This year, the organization welcomes to the stage Tony Award nominee, singer, and songwriter, Shoshana Bean. Ms. Bean joins our all-star alums of guest artists, which include Jordin Sparks, Matthew Morrison, Alan Cumming, Linda Eder, and Liz Calloway.

For the Spring Concert, GMCSF joins forces with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and other choruses across the country to co-commission a world premiere song cycle entitled Songs of the Phoenix, sponsored in part by The Maurer Family Foundation and Funding Arts Broward. The commission includes an unbelievably diverse group of talented artists, encompassing various musical styles and multi-generational groups. GMCSF will bring this production to life on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm in the Lillian S. Wells Hall - The Parker, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

... And something magical is coming!

Join GMCSF for a spectacular, new concert that celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of local chorus members.

Featuring sparkling new arrangements, Disney PRIDE in Concert draws musical inspiration from iconic Disney films including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins to modern classics such as Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, and the magical music of Disney Parks, all interwoven with universal storytelling themes stemming from the power of the diverse chorus community. Join the celebration of Disney PRIDE in Concert with the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm and Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 pm, both in the Lillian S. Wells Hall - The Parker, Fort Lauderdale, FL.