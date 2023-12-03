Gavin Jordan Unveils 'Hoping for Today's Tomorrow' Masterpiece Series at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

The series will be shown from December 6 to 10.

Dec. 03, 2023

Gavin Jordan Unveils 'Hoping for Today's Tomorrow' Masterpiece Series at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Gavin Jordan, the acclaimed Jamaican-born artist, is set to showcase his latest masterpiece series, "Hoping for Today's Tomorrow," at the Spectrum Miami Art Fair from December 6 to 10 at Mana Wynwood. The event at 2217 NW 5th Avenue @NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127, coincides with the vibrant Miami Art Week, featuring globally renowned events such as Art Basel Miami Beach.

Gavin Jordan's "Hoping for Today's Tomorrow" series is a captivating exploration of the human experience, specifically delving into the dreams, struggles, and aspirations of people of color in their pursuit of a brighter future. His profound and thought-provoking creations emphasize the profound impact of today's actions on tomorrow's opportunities and outcomes.

The series uniquely incorporates industrial screws, symbolizing the convergence of Gavin's rational, calculated side with his vivid, imaginative essence. As a trained accountant and certified CPA, Gavin brings a distinctive blend of analytical thinking and creative sensibilities to his artwork. Beyond aesthetics, Gavin Jordan's art tells stories, provokes thought, and evokes emotions. He aims to spark meaningful conversations about the richness of human experiences, encouraging viewers to explore the often-unspoken nuances of our shared existence.

Gavin expresses his enthusiasm for participating in the Spectrum Miami Art Fair: "I am thrilled to showcase my work and my latest series at this year's Spectrum Miami Art Fair. It provides an incredible platform to connect with art enthusiasts, fellow artists, and potential collectors who may find a personal connection with the themes I've explored in my work."

The "Hoping for Today's Tomorrow" series promises to be a highlight at the Spectrum Miami Art Fair, inviting audiences to contemplate the interconnectedness of today's actions and tomorrow's aspirations through the lens of remarkable artistry.

About Gavin Jordan:

Gavin Jordan is a celebrated artist known for his captivating and thought-provoking artwork. His unique technique involves the use of industrial screws to create three-dimensional masterpieces that explore the human experience, emotions, and the interconnectedness of today and tomorrow. Jordan's work has received acclaim at prestigious art events and galleries in Jamaica.

About Spectrum Miami Art Fair:

The Spectrum Miami Art Fair is an annual showcase of contemporary art that attracts artists and art enthusiasts worldwide. Located in the vibrant heart of Miami's art scene, the fair provides a platform for artists to display their work and engage with a diverse audience during Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach.

For more information about Gavin Jordan, please visit http://www.gavinjordanart.com/. Follow on social media: www.instagram.com/gavinjordanart and www.facebook.com/gavinjordanart.

Spectrum Art Fair Hours:

  • VIP/PRESS PREVIEW: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 5 PM - 6 PM
  • OPENING NIGHT PREVIEW: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 6 PM - 9 PM
    • SHOW HOURS:
    • Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 12 PM - 8 PM
    • Friday, December 8, 2023 | 12 PM - 8 PM
    • Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 12 PM - 8 PM
    • Sunday, December 10, 2023 | 12 PM - 6 PM
