Gablestage Announces The “Dog Bone Giveaway” Celebrating International Dog Day

GableStage celebrates International Dog Day by organizing a "Dog Bone Giveaway." The event will take place on Thursday, August 26, outside the theatre, located at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

GableStage invites neighbors, hotel guests and dog walkers to bring their furry friends to the theatre, get a theatrical picture, have fun and receive a dog bone. Sponsored by the local Bubba Rose Biscuit shop, a dog treat bakery, the dog bones for this event are made with locally sourced and fresh ingredients without preservatives.

The theatre company offers this special event to celebrate the more than 340,000 furry family members in Miami-Dade County - the Miami Downtown Development Agency estimates just under 40% of households own at least one pet, and dogs account for 77% in Miami-Dade County.

Admission to the "Dog Bone Giveaway" event is free and open to the public. Canine companions must attend on a leash. All activities will be outside and socially distanced.

About International Dog Day International Dog Day started as National Dog Day in the US in 2004 by animal rescue advocate, and dog trainer, Colleen Paige. The Day celebrates dogs of all breeds and looks to spotlight the number of dogs looking to be rescued each year. Only in Florida, according to the Florida Shelter Census, a total of 313,547 cats and dogs were admitted to Florida shelters in 2020.

For more information visit gablestage.org.