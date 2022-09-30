Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Funding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding Members

The elegant evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in the Peck Courtyard followed by the 6:30 p.m. celebration and program in the Mary Porter Ballroom.

Register for Miami Metro News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
Funding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding Members

Funding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding Members

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), a non-profit volunteer-based organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a reception honoring founding member and benefactor Francie Bishop Good and other founding members on Tuesday, October 18, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 20 incredible years of cultivating the creative momentum in Broward County," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "From our humble beginnings of a few founding arts advocates to a dedicated membership that is now almost 200 strong, we're thankful for our champions and corporate patrons who fully support our mission. As we enter our new season, we're looking forward to amplifying the voices of our diverse cultural grantees and uniting the community to make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful."

The elegant evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in the Peck Courtyard followed by the 6:30 p.m. celebration and program in the Mary Porter Ballroom. Special guest speakers will be Kelley Shanley, president and CEO of Broward Center for the Performing Arts and MC Darius Daughtry, founder of the Art Prevails Project. The Fort Lauderdale Children's Theatre will give a special performance to commemorate the evening.

FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

Tickets are $120 for both members and non-members and include complimentary parking. To RSVP (by October 15), please visit fundingartsbroward.org/buytickets. For additional information, please contact fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

Funding Arts Broward, (FAB) is a non-profit volunteer-based organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida. FAB's mission is to support, sustain and enrich the arts in our community. Since its inception in 2003, the organization has granted over $4.5 million to the local arts community. More information about FAB can be found at fundingartsbroward.org.

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi HoffmanThe Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman
September 30, 2022

The Wick Theatre's Season Nine opener is five-time Tony Award-nominated Milk and Honey, a sweet and inspirational musical full of romance and comedy. The Wick's lively version stars New York Drama Desk Award-nominated actor and producer Avi Hoffman, who is renowned for his acclaimed performances that celebrate his Jewish heritage.
2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend2-Time GRAMMY Nominated Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center This Weekend
September 29, 2022

Catherine Russell has a full schedule of performances slated throughout the East Coast and in Europe to finish off the year. Among them include her annual four-night residency at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center from September 29 through October 2, with two shows nightly.
Island City Stage Postpones September 28 Behind The Red Curtain Public ForumIsland City Stage Postpones September 28 Behind The Red Curtain Public Forum
September 27, 2022

Island City Stage has postponed its September 28 Behind the Red Curtain program “Secrets of a Beauty Queen: No Tea, No Shade,” an entertaining, insightful and sometimes outrageous peek into the world of drag beauty pageants.
Silver Palm Award Honorees AnnouncedSilver Palm Award Honorees Announced
September 27, 2022

The Silver Palm Awards will be returning to The Addison of Boca Raton on October 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., when the recipients of this year's awards will be honored. The Silver Palms Awards were established in 2008, conceived to celebrate the work of theater artists who live in South Florida.
Moss Center Opens New Season, Celebrates Name Change with Eighth Annual Backyard BashMoss Center Opens New Season, Celebrates Name Change with Eighth Annual Backyard Bash
September 27, 2022

Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, October 22, 2022, as the official kickoff to their 2022-2023 season.