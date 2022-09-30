Funding Arts Broward Celebrates 20 Years With Reception Honoring Francie Bishop Good And Founding Members

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), a non-profit volunteer-based organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a reception honoring founding member and benefactor Francie Bishop Good and other founding members on Tuesday, October 18, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 20 incredible years of cultivating the creative momentum in Broward County," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "From our humble beginnings of a few founding arts advocates to a dedicated membership that is now almost 200 strong, we're thankful for our champions and corporate patrons who fully support our mission. As we enter our new season, we're looking forward to amplifying the voices of our diverse cultural grantees and uniting the community to make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful."

The elegant evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception in the Peck Courtyard followed by the 6:30 p.m. celebration and program in the Mary Porter Ballroom. Special guest speakers will be Kelley Shanley, president and CEO of Broward Center for the Performing Arts and MC Darius Daughtry, founder of the Art Prevails Project. The Fort Lauderdale Children's Theatre will give a special performance to commemorate the evening.

FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D'Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

Tickets are $120 for both members and non-members and include complimentary parking. To RSVP (by October 15), please visit fundingartsbroward.org/buytickets. For additional information, please contact fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

Funding Arts Broward, (FAB) is a non-profit volunteer-based organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida. FAB's mission is to support, sustain and enrich the arts in our community. Since its inception in 2003, the organization has granted over $4.5 million to the local arts community. More information about FAB can be found at fundingartsbroward.org.