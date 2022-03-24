Frost Music Live's Signature Series Concludes For 2022 With All-Star Line-Up

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami concludes its 2022 FROST MUSIC LIVE season by offering music for everyone in the family.

April 8th marks a second concert this season in conjunction with the Adrienne Arsht Center's Jazz Roots concert series, for which Frost's Dean Shelly Berg is artistic advisor. Brazilian jazz sensation Luciana Souza accompanied on piano by composer Vince Mendoza will be joined by the Frost Concert Jazz Band for an evening of Storytellers. Trumpeter and esteemed Frost faculty member John Daversa and his quintet will open the show.

On April 22nd, Henry Mancini Institute's Artistic Director and 7-Time Grammy winner Maria Schneider returns to celebrate Earth Day with Frost student composers and the institute's fellows. Under the baton of Scott Flavin, new works will be premiered in a multi-media setting, showcasing the connection between music and the breaking atmospheric and ecological research taking place at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

On April 25th, Frost Opera Theater's Alan Johnson will accompany Metropolitan Opera star soprano Sandra Lopez on piano in an intimate recital featuring works by women composers. To close the 2021-2022 series, on April 27th, faculty member Dafnis Prieto will conduct the Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra highlighting music from the Grammy-winning album, The Omni-American Book Club, by Frost professor Brian Lynch. Lynch will join the ensemble on trumpet and Prieto on drums.

Most concerts are held at the Gusman Concert Hall on the University of Miami campus, 1314 Miller Drive in Coral Gables, unless otherwise indicated. Tickets, further information, and the latest COVID guidelines can be accessed via the website www.frostmusiclive.com.

All concerts (unless otherwise indicated) will be live streamed via the Frost School of Music YouTube channel.

Friday, April 8, 2022 8 p.m.

JAZZ ROOTS: Storytellers-Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza

Adrienne Arsht Center

1400 Biscayne Bay, Miami, FL

Featuring Frost Concert Jazz Band

John Daversa Quintet, opening act

Melding Brazilian pop and American jazz, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Luciana Souza brings her deeply personal, colorful, and illuminated musicality to big-band arrangements of songs by her fellow Brazilians Chico Buarque, Ivan Lins, Gilberto Gil, and more. Souza's work transcends traditional musical boundaries, offering solid roots in jazz, a sophisticated lineage in world music and an enlightened approach to the latest sounds. She will be joined onstage by Grammy winner Vince Mendoza and the Frost Concert Jazz Band.

More Information at arshtcenter.org

Monday, April 11, 2022 7:30 PM

United States Coast Guard Band (Free to Public)

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Formed in 1925, the 55-member United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the United States Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security. They have performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and internationally. The repertoire includes a variety of music, from wind ensemble classics to swinging jazz charts.

Livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b5Hde-x2_g

Friday, April 22, 2022 8:00 PM

Maria Schneider Celebrates Earth Day! - Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Scott Flavin, conductor

The Frost School's Henry Mancini Institute artistic director and multi-Grammy winner Maria Schneider present an evening of music, art, and science to honor Earth Day. Join us for this groundbreaking experience and a night of world premieres.

Livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4JWrWQqjkA

Monday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

A Familiar Stage - Sandra Lopez and Alan Johnson

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Sandra Lopez, soprano

Alan Johnson, piano

The New York Times calls her voice, "meltingly beautiful." Opera News says it is "a dark-hued lyric instrument capable of considerable emotional power." Lopez has performed internationally to great acclaim. She shares the stage with Drama Desk winner and Frost Professor Alan Johnson. The program includes operatic repertoire drawn from signature roles created by Lopez's MET Opera performances. They will perform Italian repertoire and songs by women composers. This is Lopez's first faculty voice recital since her 2019 Frost appointment.

Livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwaB06sKIF8

Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Dafnis Prieto, director, drums

Brian Lynch, trumpet

MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship winner Dafnis Prieto conducts the DownBeat Award-winning Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra. The program will highlight music from the Grammy-winning album, The Omni-American Book Club, by Frost professor Brian Lynch. DownBeat said the album "has elevated Lynch's vast oeuvre to ambitious new heights of accomplishment and acclaim." Lynch joins on trumpet and Prieto on drums. NPR says Prieto, who is Cuban, "stretches and often shatters the expectations of straight-ahead jazz." Don't miss this special night.

Livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyiiteGKeks