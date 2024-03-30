Frascione Gallery to Present EMBRACING DIVINITY: A STATE OF GRACE With Works By Reynier Llanes

The exhibition is on view from April 19-May 30.
Daisy B. Diaz, owner and cultural director of Frascione Gallery, has curated a fresh body of work, featuring a selection of paintings, sketches, and works on paper by Cuban Artist Reynier Llanes and Old Master paintings from the 16th and 17th century by Florentine painters Francesco Botti and the Master of the Lamentation of Scandicci.
This new artistic venture will highlight the beauty of the human embrace in various scenarios spanning from passion to maternal love. The displayed paintings and sketches present a vibrant palette, depicting various everyday scenes with a mysterious touch.
These pieces, juxtaposed with the Old Masters, suggest the transcending power and divine emotion of the embrace.
April 19-May 30
Tuesday - Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday appointments upon request.
561.444.2092
frascione.com
info@frascione.com
