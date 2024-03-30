Frascione Gallery to Host Mother's Day COFFEE WITH THE ARTIST Reception

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Frascione Gallery in celebrating Mother's Day with a special tribute to maternal love and the timeless embrace, featuring the renowned Cuban artist Reynier Llanes. This special afternoon for mothers coincides with Frascione Gallery's spring exhibition "Embracing Divinity: A State of Grace".

Llanes' vibrant works explore the depths of human connection and emotion through his iconic multicolored dreamscapes. As one of the most recognizable Latin artists of today, Llanes' art will be showcased alongside Old Masters, creating a captivating juxtaposition and introspective journey.

Delve into the fragile nature of human relationships and contemporary society while celebrating the beauty of motherhood in a truly memorable way. Plus, don't miss the chance to meet the artist himself and have your limited-edition prints signed.

FREE

561.444.2092

frascione.com

info@frascione.com