FOX FOUNDATION RESIDENT ACTOR FELLOWSHIPS Applications Now Available

The FOX FOUNDATION RESIDENT ACTOR FELLOWSHIPS program is designed to provide substantial support for exceptionally talented ACTORS to further their artistic and professional growth and deepen their relationships with a HOST THEATRE. The program supports actors of both Exceptional Merit and Distinguished Achievement who demonstrate a strong commitment to a career in the not-for-profit professional theatre.

The FOX FOUNDATION RESIDENT ACTOR FELLOWSHIPS program acknowledges the physical and intellectual demands on an actor's life. It recognizes that an essential component of the actor's artistic growth is a commitment to continued development of the human instrument: voice, body, intellect and imagination. Actor in the context of this program is defined in its broadest terms. The program recognizes diversity in aesthetic and organizational structure, including traditional theatre organizations, avant-garde collectives, ensembles and more.

Grants will be awarded in each of the following categories:

Exceptional Merit

$15,000 (with an additional $10,000 available to relieve student loan debt) supports actors who are established in their careers as working professionals with 10 years or more of professional experience. The program supports actors who are evaluating the current state of their career and envisioning what their career could be as they continue to grow in their artistry.

Distinguished Achievement

$25,000 supports actors with 20 years or more of experience who have amassed a substantial body of work. These grants allow actors to look for opportunities for continued growth and sustain the longevity of their careers. Recipients use these resources to adapt to the physical changes as an actor later in their career and changes to casting.

The Host Theatre will receive $7,500 to be applied to costs associated with actor's residency activities.

For more information contact jsmalley@tcg.org.

Apply Now via the Online Application Portal!

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

FOX FOUNDATION RESIDENT ACTOR FELLOWSHIPS are supported by THE WILLIAM & EVA FOX FOUNDATION.





