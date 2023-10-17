Entr'Acte Theatrix' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open in November At The William G. Skaff Center

A deviously delicious Broadway horror comedy rock sci-fi musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 40 years. In fact, it is currently enjoying an extremely successful run Off Broadway. Entr'Acte Theatrix will present this beloved cult classic, created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), from November 9th through November 19th at the William G. Skaff Center in West Palm Beach.

“Over 20 years ago, we produced this show,” says Entr'Acte Theatrix Founder and Producer Vicki Halmos. “I was researching by phone possibilities for the puppets used to portray Audrey II, when the morning news was interrupted by the events of 9/11, which I watched live on live TV. I decided to proceed with that production, to keep some level of normalcy going in my life and that of the cast and crew. As our production proceeded, I saw many parallels between the events of 9/11 and the message of Little Shop. Now, 20 years later, with this new production, we have another evidence of an evil force with the intention of ‘coming to eat the world whole”, with the events of Israel's current challenge with the horrendous forces of evil. But, beyond the ironic parallel between these productions of Little Shop, we are fiercely working towards an excellent production to present to our community and let them draw their own conclusions. By the way, though, I highly doubt that the writers of Little Shop had this ironic analogy in mind when they wrote this entertaining piece of musical theater.”

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it…blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

“I am very excited to be helming Little Shop of Horrors,” says the show's Director, Carlo Sabusap. “Little Shop is one of those great classic Broadway musicals that reaches out to all audiences in its comedy, its sincerity, and its music. Our production will have some unique elements that I am sure will give those who experience it something to talk about, while preserving the memorable moments masterfully created by writer Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken. I am so proud of the magic this cast and crew is creating, and I hope that the audience will feel the same magic that I see in them.”

Sabusap's Little Shop of Horrors cast includes Ryan Townsend as Seymour Krelborn, Aletta Kemp as Audrey, Murphy Hayes as Mr. Mushnik, Chase Stante as Audrey II, Greg Halmos as Orin Scrivell, Pamela Hankerson as Ronette, Sarah Romeo as Crystal, Jamie Wade as Chiffon, Nik Rosa as Puppeteer/Swing, Sebastian Rukes and Nicole Hernandez as Ensemble/Swings, and Eric Potter as Ensemble.

The production's Music Director is Roger Blankenship, and the Assistant Music Director is Ed Kolcz. The show's Music Captain is Ryan Townsend, Eric Potter is the show's Choreographer, Costumes are by Ashley Carlisle and Sets and Sound are provided by Theatre of Collaborative Arts. The Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Southwell.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets are $25; $15 for Seniors 55+, children12 and under, students with valid ID, and groups of 10 or more.