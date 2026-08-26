EUREKA DAY to Close Island City Stage's Season

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Island City Stage will present the 2025 Tony Award-winning play, Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector. Tickets are on sale now for this needle-sharp satirical look at parenting, privilege, and the minefield of modern communication that runs through September 13. The show closes out Island City Stage's 14th successful season of bold, inventive storytelling.

“You can always spot a Eureka Day kid because at soccer games, they're the ones who cheer when the other team scores.” In this ultra-progressive private school in California, every voice matters—until a mumps outbreak turns harmony into hysteria. In this, a well-meaning board of directors prides itself on consensus and inclusion. But when public health collides with personal beliefs, even the most open-minded parents find themselves at odds. As tensions rise and Zoom meetings spiral into chaos, the community must confront the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, doing the right thing means not pleasing everyone.

Although penned prior to COVID but after California' infamous measles outbreak at Disneyland, the timely, relevant play diagnoses the rapid social decay that can occur when even like-minded people can't agree.

Eureka Day premiered at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, California in April 2018 then moved to New York at Walkerspace the following year. Its European premiere at The Old Vic in September 2022 featured Mark McKinney, Helen Hunt, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kirsten Foster and Ben Schnetzer. In 2024, Eureka Day premiered on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre starring Bill Irwin, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz and Eboni Flowers.

Island City Stage's production of Eureka Day is helmed by artistic director Andy Rogow and stars Brandon Campbell (Eli), Jen Chia (Meiko), Rita Cole (Carina), Ted DeChatelet (Don), and Maribeth Graham (Suzanne).

“When I first read Eureka Day more than five years ago, I knew we had to produce it,” said Rogow. “Through searing comedy and heartfelt storytelling, this explosive play confronts us individually and as a community to question what inclusion for all really means and what we're willing to sacrifice to be inclusive.”

Individual show tickets start at $45. As part of its commitment to the community, Island City Stage is offering South Florida educators a $5 off per ticket discount with the code EDTEACH5. A Mimosa Sunday performance sponsored by Marc Martorana & Don D'Arminio will take place on August 30. A Women's Night at the Theater with a pre-show reception sponsored by PJ Hitchins will take place on September 4. The show runs for one hour and 50 minutes with an intermission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

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