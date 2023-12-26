Drew Larimore's UPSTATE To Kick Off Inaugural 'First Look: New Plays By American Playwrights' At The Studios Of Key West

The Studios of Key West will present Drew Larimore's new play Upstate, the inaugural play in their new staged reading series “First Look: New Plays by American Playwrights.”

The series was conceived by Studios Artistic Associate, opera librettist & director, Stephen Kitsakos who created and co-hosted the Key West-based multidisciplinary arts organization's streaming conversation series, Between Two Palms in 2020.

Other offerings in the series include the new musical by Rob Baumgartner and Nathan Dame, The Papers, based on a story by Henry James, and King Tide, an absurdist comedy by Michael Marrero about climate change. Larimore's play will be presented on Fri. 2/2 & Sat. 2/3 in the Helmerich Theater.

Seeking fulfillment after a move to upstate New York, Nathaniel & his husband Myles decide to adopt an infant daughter. The two-hander dives deep into the lives of the couple who are desperate to have the perfect life and create the “perfect” family but things don't always go so perfectly.

The play opens on the day the couple has returned their daughter three months later to the adoption agency. The cast includes TV, Film and Stage actor Miles G. Jackson & popular NC Stage actor Robinson as the married couple, Nathaniel & Myles.

According to Kitsakos, who previously directed Larimore's, Smithtown starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Connie Shulman and Colby Lewis, “The play is imbued with Drew's remarkable facility to create flawed characters, crackerjack dialogue, and a unique ability to juxtapose pathos with humor.”

For more information visit Click Here.