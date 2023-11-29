Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala

The event is on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Nov. 29, 2023

David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is bringing some major star power to its main stage for its upcoming Gala on Friday, February 16, 2024. Guests will enjoy a performance by 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster; acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee; and Grammy award-winning, international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer, LeAnn Rimes. Chairing the Gala are long-standing Kravis Center supporters William A. Meyer and Kristen and David Lambert. Honorary Chairs are Monika E. Preston and Kathryn C. Vecellio.

"Each year, the Kravis Center Gala is a celebration that honors the Center's artistic excellence, educational initiatives and community engagement, all while thanking our loyal donors for their support," said Mr. Meyer. "All proceeds from the Gala go towards the Kravis Center's mission of uplifting the lives of those who live, work and play in Palm Beach County. With my friends Kristen and David Lambert, we look forward to celebrating our annual Gala with the local community and beyond."

The black-tie benefit begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Harris Pre-Function Hall in the Cohen Pavilion. The reception is followed by a 7 p.m. performance in Dreyfoos Hall.

"The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has not only garnered a reputation for its fundraising success, but also for hosting one of the most enjoyable and incredible Galas of the season," said Mr. and Mrs. Lambert. "This year we have David Foster, Katharine McPhee and LeAnn Rimes bringing their incredible voices to Dreyfoos Hall. Their upcoming performance will be a one-of-a-kind concert for our Kravis guests. We look forward to seeing everyone on February 16th!"

After the performance, Gala guests will make their way to the elegantly decorated Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion for dinner prepared by Kravis Events by Lessing's Hospitality featuring Guy Reuge, Chef Emeritus, Eddie Michaels, Corporate Executive Chef and Sean Koch, Kravis Events Executive Chef. Reuge was awarded La Toque d'Argent, one of the culinary world's most prized possessions, as well as 'Chef of the Year' by the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Society of Master Chefs). Dinner will be followed by an evening of dancing to live music by Marcia Mitchell Music.

Gala sponsors include Sondra and David S. Mack, Tom and Sherry Barrat, Jane M. Mitchell, Lugano Diamonds, Sharyn and Stuart Frankel, Related Companies, SBA Communications Corporation/Aggie and Jeff Stoops, James H. Coleman, Ken Endelson, Madeline and Wes Finch, Joseph and Michelle Jacobs, Henni Kessler in memory of John Kessler, Amin J. Khoury, Kristen and David Lambert, Kravis Events by Lessing's Hospitality, Phyllis and William Mack, William A. Meyer, Jack and Goldie Wolfe Miller Fund, Monika and John Preston, John J. Raggio and Dr. Donna Kesselman Raggio, Martha Rodriguez, MD & Jesus Perez-Mendez, MD, Diane and John Sculley, Kathryn and Leo Vecellio, Ann-Britt and Christian Angle, Steve and Amy Bassett, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Penny and Harold Blumenstein, The Breakers Palm Beach, Peter and Susan Brockway, CIBC Bank USA, Bert and Carol Crawford, Dr. and Mrs. Robert and Beth Fishel, Marjorie and Stephen Fiverson, Suzanne and John Golden, Caroline Harless, Gretchen and Jay Jordan, Leslie and Thomas A. Rosin, Jane and John Shalam/Voxx International Corporation, TradeZero, Jill and Bill Wachter, Tiffany & Co. and media support by Palm Beach Illustrated.

Tickets for this year's Gala are $1,250 for Gala Patrons, and $650 for Young Gala Patrons.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.


