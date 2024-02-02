DRUMS OF POLYNESIA Comes to Pompano Beach

Dive into the vibrant culture and captivating rhythm of the South Pacific as Pompano Beach Arts presents Drums of Polynesia, a lavish dinner show, boasting colorful costumes, Polynesian flavors, and cultural entertainment. The extravagant indoor/outdoor event takes place at Pompano Beach Cultural Center on March 1, 2024, at 6pm. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP seating, both include the gourmet dinner. VIP tickets include a meet and greet with performers, complimentary signature drink, goodie bag, and priority access to the dinner buffet. For more information visit Click Here.

“This immersive experience will transport you to a tropical paradise,” said Ty Tabling, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Prepare to be amazed by the vibrant dancers, enchanting music, and traditional foods. We are proud to be working with R.J. Rewi, who created this inspiring celebration of island culture, and we encourage guests to wear their favorite island-inspired attire!”

R.J. Rewi's company, Drums of Polynesia, founded in 1975 in Papawai, New Zealand, blossomed from local family entertainment to become a global sensation. After opening an office in Sydney in 1980, the group secured contracts globally, entertaining many diverse audiences with their stunning cultural programs. Eventually settling in Fort Lauderdale in 1995, Rewi created various entertaining and educational productions combining his own Maori cultural heritage with American flair. Drums of Polynesia is a unique company, with a staff that has 30 years of professional experience. The dancers have performed at such venues as the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii, the Polynesian Hotel at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disney World in Japan, and all across Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and in major cities in the US and Canada.

Guests at the Pompano Beach event will experience an extraordinary presentation featuring gloriously costumed musicians, dancers, drummers and more, along with opportunities for audience participation. The breathtaking Fire Dance of Samoa is a unique and extraordinary feature of the event and will take place outdoors during the cocktail reception. Then, guests venture inside for the Luau Dinner and show. The lavish buffet will include a bountiful array of delicious Polynesian treats, including appetizers of corn fritters with honey mustard sauce, cocktail meatballs skewer, sweet and sour conch fritters with Thai chili dipping sauce, and more. Followed by the main course of Huli Huli Hawaiian Chicken with Grilled Pineapple, Hawaiian Macaroni Salad, Coconut Rice with chives and snap peas. And for dessert enjoy Pina Colada Cupcakes, and to make the experience even more festive we will be offering two signature drinks throughout the evening, the Tropical Drumbeat and the Island Breeze Cooler, along with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.