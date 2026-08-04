DEATH OF A SALESMAN Spanish-Language Production to Open at Westchester Cultural Arts Center

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What does Arthur Miller's iconic American play, Death of Salesman (La muerte de un viajante), have to say to today's Miami audiences – especially in a newly created Spanish-language adaptation from one of South Florida's leading theater companies, Arca Images? Quite a lot, as its searing insights remain sharply relevant and incisive.

Presented with simultaneous English audio translation at all performances, the production runs from August 21 through August 30 at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center. It is an artistic initiative of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz, is directed by Samantha Pazos, and has been adapted and translated by Arca Images Executive and Artistic Director, Alexa Kuve. The play is co-presented by Miami-Dade County Auditorium and Roxy Theater Group.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Death of a Salaman remains a defining work in the American canon – a play that examines the cost of ambition, the fragility of family and the elusive promise of the American Dream. Beginning with its world premiere Broadway production in1949, Death of a Salesman transformed modern theater with its intimate portrait of Willy Loman, a traveling salesman whose faith in popularity, hard work and personal success begins to collapse under the weight of disappointment and illusion.

Carlos Acosta Milián stars as Willy Loman, with Rosalinda Rodríguez as Linda Loman and Caleb Casasas Biff Loman, leading a strong ensemble of actors from Miami's artistic community. The cast also features Guillermo Cabré, Nabilah Fernández and Charlie Sothers. “Death of a Salesman speaks to our shared humanity. Its emotional truth crosses languages and borders,” said Kuve. “In Spanish, and for Miami's bilingual and multicultural community, the play finds new resonance in its themes of family, work, identity and the difficult pursuit of dignity.”

Nilo Cruz, whose long artistic relationship with Arca Images has helped shape the company's identity as one of Miami's most important Spanish-language theater institutions, brings his deep understanding of American drama, poetic realism and the immigrant imagination to Miller's iconic work. Director Samantha Pazos has an MFA from FIU, and here work has explored the boundaries between the real and the magical, engaging with themes of displacement, exile, identity, language and memory. Lead actor Carlos Acosta Milián is a co-founder of Cuba's acclaimed Teatro Público, and since relocating to Miami, has appeared in multiple television programs and been part of many Arca Images theater productions.

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