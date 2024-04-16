Culture Shock Miami Will Host ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN at Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Culture Shock Miami invites you to step into the world of Queen as Gary Mullen & The Works revive the spirit of rock legend Freddie Mercury in “One Night of Queen” at The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, May 11 at 8 p.m. Take advantage of $5 tickets for teens and young adults (ages 13-22) and a companion by booking here.

“One Night of Queen” is an extraordinary rock and roll experience that mesmerizes audiences worldwide with the unforgettable stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Queen.

The Queen that featured Freddy Mercury ended in 1991 but “One Night of Queen” comes very close to a reincarnation of that band and singer. Recreating Queen's unique genius, look, and revolutionary sound, this amazing tribute band showcases Queen's greatest hits with amazing authenticity. You'll relive all the classics you love with songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Are the Champions” and many more.

Known for their staggeringly convincing shows, Gary Mullen and the Works perform a complete three-hour Queen concert that is guaranteed to rock you.

Mullen performs with bassist Billy Moffat, drummer Jon Halliwell, keyboardist Malcolm Gentles, and guitarist Davie Brockett. For over two decades, they have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 different countries. In Fact, Gary Mullen & The Works have played at many of the same venues that Queen has performed during its heyday.

With a global presence in popular culture for more than half a century, Queen formed in London in 1970 by Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor, later joined by John Deacon. One of the most musically sophisticated acts rock has ever seen, estimates of their record sales range from 250 million to 300 million – making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. In 1990, Queen received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

﻿Regular-priced tickets are available on the Moss Center website for $47.50 and $65 VIP. Tickets for teens and young adults are available for $5 at Culture Shock Miami.