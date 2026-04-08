CityPlace Doral To Debut SUMMER LOVIN’ Art Installation

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CityPlace Doral will debut its new seasonal art installation, “Summer Lovin’,” on May 15, 2026, transforming the open-air center into a vibrant, interactive summer destination.

Running through August 16, the free installation will feature a large-scale visual display designed to create a playful, photo-ready environment filled with color and movement.

Upon entering the center, visitors will encounter 186 custom-made overhead hearts suspended above the boulevard in shades of red, pink, yellow, and purple. Designed by Gilded Group Decor, the installation sets the tone for a summer-themed experience centered on love and community.

Guests will also find a large heart-shaped lock sculpture designed as a central photo opportunity, while additional interactive elements encourage participation throughout the installation.

THE OASIS EXPERIENCE

The installation extends into the Fountain Plaza, where the “Oasis” area will feature a custom-built bridge structure with four walkable paths and a central platform. Each bridge panel is finished in a different color to mirror the overhead display.

Visitors are invited to attach their own love locks to the structure, contributing to an evolving installation that grows over the course of the summer.

The Oasis area will also include seating, shaded tables, and oversized lawn games such as chess, cornhole, and Connect Four, creating a relaxed, open-air gathering space for families and visitors.

VISITOR EXPERIENCE

As a nod to global love-lock traditions, guests will have the option to purchase heart-shaped locks on-site to personalize and add to the display.

The installation is free and open to the public, with visitors encouraged to photograph and share their experience throughout the season.

“Summer Lovin’” Art Installation

When: May 15 – August 16, 2026

Where: CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL

Parking is available in the on-site garage for an additional fee, with valet service also offered.

“Summer Lovin’” marks CityPlace Doral’s latest seasonal activation, designed to combine public art, interactive design, and community engagement in a shared summer experience.