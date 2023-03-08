Broadcaster Arlene Herson Will Be Honored At A Silent Auction

Broadcaster/journalist/philanthropist Arlene Herson will be honored at a Silent Auction on March 22nd. The event, which will take place at Boca Raton's Gallery 22, will be co-sponsored by the gallery and YI Love Jewish. The proceeds from the auction will benefit YI Love Jewish' mission to fight antisemitism through the arts.



The Silent Auction will be hosted by Yaacov and Sue Heller and will feature works by a number of world-renowned artists including Laurence Gartel (Father of Digital Art), Martin Levin (Kristallnacht Series), Frank Stumer, Sir Kelly Fawaz, and Yaacov Heller.

Award-winning performer and YI CEO Avi Hoffman will act as master of ceremonies and pianist Phil Hinton will provide live music during the evening.



Tickets for the Silent Auction are $100 and available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229271®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F557150571357?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The ticket price includes entry into the event, the Silent Auction, live music, and wine and cheese.



Arlene Herson's illustrious career includes numerous interviews with famous and distinguished personalities on both radio and television. She produced The Magic Flute with Victor Borge conducting, and the musical 1776 with members of Congress playing the Founding Fathers.

She was appointed by President George W. Bush to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, by Governor Jeb Bush to the Florida Film & Entertainment Advisory Council, and by President George H.W. Bush to the Take Pride in America Advisory Board. She is one of the few non-lawyers appointed to the Florida Bar Grievance Committee.



YI Love Jewish is a division of the Yiddishkayt Initiative, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life, and culture and their positive and far-reaching impact on the world.