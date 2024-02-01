Ballet Hispánico to Continue 2023-24 Season With World Premiere & More

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latine/x/Hispanic dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, continues their 2023/24 season. During a packed year-long celebration of Artistic Director & CEO's Eduardo Vilaro's 15th Season, the Company will offer a host of activities, continue on a year-long tour of North America and will present two NYC performances at The 92nd Street Y, New York and New York City Center in 2024. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org.

"As the largest Latinx dance organization in the country, our upcoming tour will take us to several beautiful locations and theaters - we can't wait to get on the road and share our passion for Latinx cultures through dance," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "I am especially looking forward to celebrating my 15th year as Artistic Director of Ballet Hispánico at our annual celebration at New York City Center."

MetLife Foundation is an Official Tour Sponsor of Ballet Hispánico.

BALLET HISPÁNICO 2023-24 TOUR SCHEDULE:

Center for the Arts, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

February 1-2, 2024 at 7:00 pm | Tickets: $38-68

The Sharon L. Morse PAC, The Villages, Florida

February 4, 2024 at 7:00 pm | Tickets: $20-73

Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell Univerisity, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

February 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm | Tickets: $20-30

The Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, Maryland

February 8, 2024 at 8:00 pm | Tickets: $28-68

The Carolina Opry Theater, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

February 10, 2024 at 7:00 pm | Tickets: $63-85, Flex tickets starting at $25

Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, Florida

February 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm | Tickets: $35+

The Straz Center, Tampa, Florida

February 17, 2024 at 7:30 pm | Tickets: $45-80

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Massachusetts

March 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm | Tickets: $34-84

FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Sarasota, Florida

March 8-11, 2024 at 7:30 pm/2:00 pm | Tickets: $40-125

Ballet Hispánico in NYC

On February 21, 2024, Ballet Hispánico celebrates the catalyst that is 92NY for modern dance choreographers with classic pieces like a re-staging of Talley Beatty's electrifying Recuerdo de Campo Amor, Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and the Cuban social dance extravaganza Club Havana by Pedro Ruíz. Talley Beatty, a vital figure of the Black dance canon, was an important force in Ballet Hispánico history in the 1970s and an artist in residence at 92NY. This unique collaboration between two iconic institutions, Ballet Hispánico and The 92nd Street Y, New York, will be an unforgettable evening of culture and celebration of dance. This performance is available in-person at 92NY's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall on February 21 at 7:30 pm and online for 72 hours from noon on February 22. Tickets start at $35 and are available here: https://www.92ny.org/event/ballet-hispanico. This performance is a part of 92NY's 150th anniversary celebration.

From April 25 to 28, 2024 the company returns for its 2024 Season at New York City Center, celebrating Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro's 15th season at the forefront of the company with three repertory performances, an En Familia Matinee, and a Gala Performance.

Performance highlights include the World Premiere of Vilaro's most recent work, Buscando a Juan; the exuberant 18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano; and an electrifying transformation of gender identity expressions in Latin America as visionary choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa fearlessly deconstructs norms in her stunning recreation, House of Mad'moiselle. Tickets start at $45 (fees included) and are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289773®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nycitycenter.org%2Fpdps%2F2023-2024%2Fballet-hispanico%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The En Familia Matinee offers a journey through Latin American culture and traditions as Vilaro leads the audience on an interactive and fun-filled afternoon featuring excerpts of classic pieces from the Company's repertory: a re-staging of Talley Beatty's electrifying Recuerdo de Campo Amor, the ever-popular Sombrerísimoby Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Geoffrey Holder's Caribbean-influenced Danse Creole, and the Latin social dance extravaganza Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz.

Thanks to the support of the RBC Foundation USA and New York City Center, all tickets for the En FamiliaMatinee are $20 (fees included). With cultural and historical content and movement exercises for the whole family, the audience is in for a performance to remember. After the show, young audience members will have the opportunity to meet the dancers for a photo op, learn dance moves, and enjoy Caribbean beats from musicians throughout the theater!