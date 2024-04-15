BUDDY! THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY to be Presented at The Wick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is gearing up for the “world’s most successful Rock & Roll musical” - BUDDY! THE Buddy Holly STORY. This electrifying celebration of the iconic musical pioneer Buddy Holly will have audiences dancing in the aisles. This high-octane show features over 30 of Holly's greatest hits, including "That'll Be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," and "Rave On,” all performed with a live band.

“BUDDY! is a guaranteed good time, filled with infectious music, a captivating story, and a talented cast that honors the trailblazing sound of this brilliant artist,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “ And if you loved last season’s Million Dollar Quartet, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”

Buddy Holly will be played by Matt McClure – who not only stars as the icon but also directs the production and designed the set. Back in Boca Raton after winning rave reviews as Carl Perkins in last season’s Million Dollar Quartet, McClure’s performances as Buddy have taken him across the nation over a dozen times.

BUDDY! THE Buddy Holly STORY brings audiences on a musical journey through Holly's meteoric rise to fame, from his Lubbock, Texas roots to becoming one of rock and roll's defining figures. And while most know how the story ends, this musical is a joyful and nostalgic tribute with appearances by fellow legends Ritchie “LaBamba” Valens and The Big Bopper, who also perished with Holly in the plane crash on the “day the music died.”

The show runs April 11- May 5, 2024 with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.