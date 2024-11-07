BLACK SANTA Comes to the Arsht Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and City Theatre have announced the Southeastern U.S. premiere of Black Santa, an absurdist comedy that examines how race and racial bias can have a foothold on one of the most benign figures — Santa Claus. Playing in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater from December 5-22, the play continues the Arsht’s Theater Up Close series.

“I am thrilled to bring the southeastern premiere of Black Santa, a hilarious comedy, to Miami this holiday season,” said Margaret M. Ledford, City Theatre’s artistic director and director of Black Santa. “This play feels especially timely, as it explores the diverse perspectives that enrich our shared human experiences. It's a story that will make you laugh and want to talk about it with your family, friends, and folks in your community.”

Shortly before Christmas break, a third grader named Sharifa proudly declares to her class that Santa Claus is Black, sending the school into an uproar. To quell the storm, Patrice Patterson, the school’s only Black teacher, is asked to create an ad campaign within the school to make Santa white again. As events unfold, Sharifa’s enrollment is placed in jeopardy, and Patrice must decide how to protect Sharifa and ultimately herself.

Black Santa features an all-local cast led by Carbonell and Silver Palm Award-winner Rita Cole, and features Niki Fridh, Jeff Burleson, Robert L. Strain, Kimmie Harvey and Phillip Andrew Santiago.

An opening weekend holiday-themed celebration will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 4pm-7pm. Details will be announced soon.

