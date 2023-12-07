BACK TO BUCHA Makes Florida Premiere Next Week

The Florida Premiere of Back to Bucha will take place in the Stonzek Studio Theatre at the Lake Worth Playhouse, on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 6:00 pm with additional screenings throughout the weekend (one of which includes a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!).

Get ready for an uplifting screening and immerse yourself in the captivating stories of our every day “stars” in Ukraine caught in a war none saw coming. Brace yourself for laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of cinema in the heart of Lake Worth. Grab your friends and family, and join the film’s director, Steve Richards who will be on hand for a quick intro and Q&A afterwards.

The film provides an uplifting view of people just like us dealing with Russia’s war – especially the moms just trying to raise their families in their own country, after returning home after the war’s early months.

Additional screenings of the film will be held throughout the weekend with showtimes at 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm on Saturday plus two screenings on Sunday at 1:00 pm(with a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!) and 3:00 pm. Tickets are $9 with proceeds going to support Ya Buchanec, the film, and the playhouse.