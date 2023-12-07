BACK TO BUCHA Makes Florida Premiere Next Week

The premiere is on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 6:00 pm.
POPULAR
The Florida Premiere of Back to Bucha will take place in the Stonzek Studio Theatre at the Lake Worth Playhouse, on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 6:00 pm with additional screenings throughout the weekend (one of which includes a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!).
Get ready for an uplifting screening and immerse yourself in the captivating stories of our every day “stars” in Ukraine caught in a war none saw coming. Brace yourself for laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of cinema in the heart of Lake Worth. Grab your friends and family, and join the film’s director, Steve Richards who will be on hand for a quick intro and Q&A afterwards.
The film provides an uplifting view of people just like us dealing with Russia’s war – especially the moms just trying to raise their families in their own country, after returning home after the war’s early months.
Additional screenings of the film will be held throughout the weekend with showtimes at 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm on Saturday plus two screenings on Sunday at 1:00 pm(with a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!) and 3:00 pm. Tickets are $9 with proceeds going to support Ya Buchanec, the film, and the playhouse.
Videos
|Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
|A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
|Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
|18th Annual New Music Festival
Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (1/19-1/21)
|Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
|Scrooge! A Fractured Christmas Carol
Sandrell Rivers Theater (11/26-12/23)PHOTOS
|Instagram Show
Broadway Musicals (10/06-11/15)
|May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
|A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
|NARNIA: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (12/02-12/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You