BACK TO BUCHA Makes Florida Premiere Next Week

The premiere is on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 6:00 pm.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala Photo 2 David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Leann Rimes Headline 2024 Kravis Center Gala
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; THE PLAY THAT GO Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

BACK TO BUCHA Makes Florida Premiere Next Week

The Florida Premiere of Back to Bucha will take place in the Stonzek Studio Theatre at the Lake Worth Playhouse, on Friday, December 15th, 2023 at 6:00 pm with additional screenings throughout the weekend (one of which includes a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!).

Get ready for an uplifting screening and immerse yourself in the captivating stories of our every day “stars” in Ukraine caught in a war none saw coming. Brace yourself for laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of cinema in the heart of Lake Worth. Grab your friends and family, and join the film’s director, Steve Richards who will be on hand for a quick intro and Q&A afterwards.

The film provides an uplifting view of people just like us dealing with Russia’s war – especially the moms just trying to raise their families in their own country, after returning home after the war’s early months.

Additional screenings of the film will be held throughout the weekend with showtimes at 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm on Saturday plus two screenings on Sunday at 1:00 pm(with a live stream Q&A from Ukraine!) and 3:00 pm. Tickets are $9 with proceeds going to support Ya Buchanec, the film, and the playhouse.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Hilarious New Stage Play CLUE Will Visit The Broward Centers Au-rene Theater In June 2024 Photo
Hilarious New Stage Play CLUE Will Visit The Broward Center's Au-rene Theater In June 2024

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, comes to the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 as the final show of the 2023/2024 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Season with presenting Sponsor Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

2
Legends Only X Art Basel Weekend In Miami Featuring Freddie Gibbs, Three 6 Mafias DJ Paul Photo
Legends Only X Art Basel Weekend In Miami Featuring Freddie Gibbs, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul & Stove God Cooks

BroadwayWorld announces exciting new lineup for upcoming season. Discover the latest shows, cast announcements, and behind-the-scenes insights in this must-read article.

3
Student Blog: Tools to Take Advantage of Next Semester Photo
Student Blog: Tools to Take Advantage of Next Semester

Personally, my biggest tool to get through school is my drive. Doing online school made me a very disciplined student and I’ve kind of always been someone who doesn’t procrastinate much and works hard for my grades. Especially in college working on stuff I really care about, it comes easy to me to keep a good routine. So I stretched a bit to come up with some tips other than changing your whole mindset to be like mine because I realize that is unrealistic for a lot of people. But these are still things that really help me out and will hopefully help you out too!

4
BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards December 5th Standings; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Music Photo
BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards December 5th Standings; SPRING AWAKENING Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Charlotte's Web in Miami Metro Charlotte's Web
Miami Theater Center (1/27-1/27)
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
18th Annual New Music Festival in Miami Metro 18th Annual New Music Festival
Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (1/19-1/21)
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
Scrooge! A Fractured Christmas Carol in Miami Metro Scrooge! A Fractured Christmas Carol
Sandrell Rivers Theater (11/26-12/23)PHOTOS
Instagram Show in Miami Metro Instagram Show
Broadway Musicals (10/06-11/15)
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
A TUNA Christmas in Miami Metro A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
NARNIA: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in Miami Metro NARNIA: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (12/02-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You