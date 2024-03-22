ArtsUnited Will Perform Last Concert in Celebrating Diversity Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsUnited and the City of Wilton Manors will present the last of four concerts that are "Celebrating Diversity" with the free concert "Jazz Under the Stars" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Mickel Park, 2675 N.W. 7th Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Bring a blanket, cooler and an open heart to enjoy a night of entertainment with NBC's The Voice contestant Karina Iglesias. Born and raised in Miami to Honduran parents, Iglesias' musical style mimics the unique and cultural sound that surrounded her growing up. She incorporates rhythm and blues, boleros, gospel and hip-hop to deliver performances with the intimacy of a deep soul crooner and the conviction and drive of a dauntless female singer/songwriter. Recently, Iglesias has transformed her original sound by performing contemporary songs to the tune of Jazz.

Known as "Jazz Artist with a Twist," Iglesias began her musical career in 2009 when she was selected to join an 8-person ensemble group called Dolphin's Voices that performed the national anthem at all Miami Dolphin home games. She immersed herself within the Latin entertainment industry and performed with major hit-makers including Franco de Vita, Beatriz Luengo, Alejandra Guzman and Gilberto Santa Rosa, to name a few.

In 2013, Iglesias was a contestant on the fourth season of NBC's #1 hit TV show, The Voice. She was originally under Adam Levine's guidance but was later stolen by Shakira after her epic rendition of "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown. Iglesias made it to the Top 16 where she was eliminated during the live rounds.

"Closing our "Celebrating Diversity Concert Series" with a talent like Karina Iglesias is a treat for the audience,” said Chuck Williams, president of ArtsUnited, the largest LGBTQ+ visual and performing arts nonprofit organization in Florida. "We appreciate everyone who came out to support our series and our generous sponsors who made it all possible.”

This concert series is made possible with the support of Funding Arts Broward, Inc., the Broward County Cultural Division, the Community Foundation of Broward: William A. Krueger Charitable Fund, Sheldon and Bobbe Schlesinger Fund, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund, BBX Capital Fund for the Arts of the Community Foundation of Broward, Pierson Grant Public Relations, Sunshine Cathedral Center for the Performing Arts, and the City of Wilton Manors.

"Jazz Under the Stars" is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.wiltonmanors.gov/427/LIVE-Mickel, call Chuck Williams at 954-326-8219, or email artsunited1@aol.com. ArtsUnited is located at 1350 East Sunrise Blvd #117 in Fort Lauderdale.



