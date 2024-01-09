Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's 2024 theatre season—three thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge playwrights.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to offer another theatre season packed with timely themes and dynamic performances,” says Waldo. “Each one of these powerful plays is guaranteed to generate thoughtful and revealing post-show discussions by members of the audience."

January 20 (Saturday) at 7 pm

Delray Stories:

Celebrating our Community Through Theatre

Wisdom, Beauty & Inspiration

Followed by the World Premiere Play Reading of Winter

By Mark Scharf

Delray Stories: Celebrating our Community Through Theatre is a new annual series with a different theme each year. For 2024, the theme is “Wisdom, Beauty and Inspiration,” featuring monologues inspired by Delray Beach Seniors, including Preacher Teacher by Yvonne Odom, Magic by Andy Holland, Act Three by Christine D'Arrigo, and Senior by Linda Susan Fisher. The performers in Delray Stories are Liz DeBeer, Desmond Gallant, Phyllis Spear, and Catherine A. Williams.

The monologues will be followed by the world premiere play reading of Winter by Mark Scharf which explores how time washes over lives in ways that can both erode and cleanse the past while reminding us that time is a force that both ravages and heals. Like a Chekhov play, the drama's action is more character than plot driven as it unfolds organically through the conversations between two characters reuniting after 50 years in a wintry seaside town.

Tickets: $25

February 18 (Sunday) at 7 pm

The Historically Black College Improv Comedy Show

Starring The Intelligent Fools

The Intelligent Fools improv comedy troupe presents their improv and sketch comedy show dedicated to the Black college experience. This groundbreaking performance will celebrate Black History through improv, step, dance, and music. Improv members include founder Ernest Mitchell, Ben Dexter, Ryan Julias, Tiffany Piters, and DJ Marion Reid. The evening will also include performances by the SOS Marching Band and the All of Nothing Dance Company.

Tickets: $30

March 10 (Sunday) at 7 pm

Black Angels Over Tuskegee

Written and directed by Layon Gray

Inspired by true events, Black Angels Over Tuskegee is a vibrantly energetic, emotionally captivating, award-winning drama that tells the story of six trail-blazing men who exhibited courage to excel in spite of overwhelming odds. The play follows the collective struggle of the first African American aviators in the United States Army Air Forces as they overcame Jim Crow-era injustices with intelligence, patriotism and brotherhood as they worked towards their dreams of an inclusive and fair society. Performers include Kenneth Browning, Lamar K. Cheston, Thaddeus Daniels, Anthony Goss, Sal Rendino, David Roberts, and Reggie Wilson. Writer/Director Layon Gray as earned more than 60 nominations and awards for his works, and this particular play has toured all over the country, has been commissioned by The NFL, U.S. Army, and The Smithsonian Institute among others, and is in development for a Broadway Run 2024/2025.

Tickets: $50

Tickets for these three productions are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.