AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE Comes to The Delray Beach Playhouse

Boca Stage’s final production of their first season in their new home at the Delray Beach Playhouse is the South Florida premiere of Ken Levine’s America’s Sexiest Couple. The comedy will run from April 18th – 27th.

“The play is terrifically clever and sharp,” says Genie Croft, who will direct the production. “Ken Levine’s writing is, as always, brilliant and funny and satirical. He really pokes fun at the TV celebrity culture. But,” she adds “The play has surprising poignancy and depth as well.”

Kim Ostrenko and Wayne LeGette will star as Craig and Susan who were the stars of a successful 90s sitcom, ‘Residents’, when Susan left the show without explanation. 25 years later, they are reunited at the funeral of one of their cast mates. As they prepare for the funeral, they are offered a reboot of ‘Residents’. Issues from the past resurface as they contemplate their present situations and the possibility of a future. Was the spark between them all those years ago merely the characters, or was it really them? Forrest Stringfellow will also be featured in the production as ‘The Bellboy’.

America’s Sexiest Couple playwright Ken Levine is an Emmy award-winning writer/director/producer/Major League Baseball announcer. During a career that has spanned over 30 years, Levine has worked as a writer on M.A.S.H., Cheers, Frasier, The Simpsons, Wings, Everybody Loves Raymond, Becker, and Dharma & Greg, and has co-created 3 other television series. He has also been the radio/TV play-by-play voice of the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres, and hosted Dodger Talk. He is a contributing cartoonist to the New Yorker Magazine, and he hosts his own podcast, Hollywood & Levine. His blog was named one of the 25 best blogs by Time Magazine.



The Stage Manager for America’s Sexiest Couple is Francesca Barioli, and Randall Swinton will serve as the Assistant Stage Manager. Cindi Blank Taylor is the show’s Scenic Designer, David Hart will create the Sound, Stevie Bleich is the Lighting Designer, Alberto Arroyo is the Costume Designer, and Andre Lancaster will serve as the show’s Technical Director.

Tickets for America’s Sexiest Couple range in price from $39 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and on Sunday at 2 pm. There will also be performances on Thursday, April 18th at 8 pm and on Wednesday and Thursday April 24th and 25th at 12:30 pm. All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach (33444)



