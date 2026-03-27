A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NOTEBOOK & DANCE ME Among April Highlights At The Kravis Center
Lineup will include A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NOTEBOOK, and DANCE ME – THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN.
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its April programming, featuring Broadway tours, concerts, dance performances, and special events throughout the month.
Highlights include A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL and THE NOTEBOOK, alongside performances by Joanne Shaw Taylor, Kerry Butler, and Ballets Jazz Montréal.
Tickets are available online at kravis.org, at the box office from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 561-832-7469.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: BEAUTY BEYOND THE FRONTLINES
April 1
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic Explorer Muhammed Muheisen shares photography documenting lives impacted by war, focusing on resilience and humanity.
PEAK Series – Persson Hall
NICOLE HENRY
April 3–4
Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Jazz vocalist Nicole Henry performs selections from the American Songbook, jazz standards, blues, and original music.
Persson Hall
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
April 7–12
Tuesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sunday at 2 p.m.
The musical traces Neil Diamond’s career and catalog, featuring songs including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline.”
Kravis On Broadway – Dreyfoos Hall
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
April 9
Thursday at 8 p.m.
Blues-rock guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor performs music from her album Black & Gold alongside selections from her catalog.
Persson Hall
BALLETS JAZZ MONTRÉAL: DANCE ME – THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN
April 14
Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The dance production draws on the music and poetry of Leonard Cohen, structured across five thematic sections.
Dreyfoos Hall
NATHAN CHESTER & THE OLD SOUL’S MOTOWN REVIVAL
April 16
Thursday at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Nathan Chester leads a performance of Motown hits and soul classics.
Adults at Leisure Series – Dreyfoos Hall
AIR SUPPLY—50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
April 17
Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The duo performs songs from its catalog of pop hits spanning more than five decades.
Dreyfoos Hall
KERRY BUTLER
April 17–18
Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Broadway performer Kerry Butler presents selections from her stage career.
54 Below at the Rinker – Rinker Playhouse
THE PEKING ACROBATS: YEAR OF THE HORSE TOUR
April 18
Saturday at 6 p.m.
The company presents acrobatic performance incorporating tumbling, balancing, and ensemble movement.
Dreyfoos Hall
MARC SHAIMAN – NEVER MIND THE HAPPY: SHOWBIZ STORIES FROM A SORE WINNER
April 20
Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman presents stories and reflections from his career in film, television, and theater.
ArtSmart – Gimelstob Ballroom at the Cohen Pavilion
THE THORN
April 21–22
Tuesday, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The production combines music, aerial performance, and theatrical effects to depict the story of Christ.
Dreyfoos Hall
SH!TFACED SHAKESPEARE: HAMLET
April 23–25
Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m.
A comedic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet performed with audience interaction.
Rinker Playhouse
AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN
April 23
Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Alton Brown presents a live show blending cooking demonstrations, storytelling, and comedy.
Dreyfoos Hall
ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES
April 24
Friday at 6 p.m.
A family-focused stage production featuring characters from Sesame Street.
Dreyfoos Hall
ELECTRIC ROOT PRESENTS LET LOVE LEAD, A CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC
April 24–25
Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vocalists Brianna Thomas, C. Anthony Bryant, and Charenee Wade perform music celebrating Black musical traditions.
PEAK Series – Persson Hall
THE NOTEBOOK
April 28–May 3
Tuesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sunday at 2 p.m.
The musical adaptation of the novel follows the relationship of Allie and Noah across time.
Kravis On Broadway – Dreyfoos Hall
TAKES ALL KINDS: STORIES OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY
April 29–May 1
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 7 p.m.
The production draws on reporting and interviews to explore contemporary civic life in the United States.
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