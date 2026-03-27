A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NOTEBOOK & DANCE ME Among April Highlights At The Kravis Center

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its April programming, featuring Broadway tours, concerts, dance performances, and special events throughout the month.

Highlights include A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL and THE NOTEBOOK, alongside performances by Joanne Shaw Taylor, Kerry Butler, and Ballets Jazz Montréal.

Tickets are available online at kravis.org, at the box office from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 561-832-7469.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: BEAUTY BEYOND THE FRONTLINES

April 1

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic Explorer Muhammed Muheisen shares photography documenting lives impacted by war, focusing on resilience and humanity.

PEAK Series – Persson Hall

NICOLE HENRY

April 3–4

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jazz vocalist Nicole Henry performs selections from the American Songbook, jazz standards, blues, and original music.

Persson Hall

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

April 7–12

Tuesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

The musical traces Neil Diamond’s career and catalog, featuring songs including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline.”

Kravis On Broadway – Dreyfoos Hall

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR

April 9

Thursday at 8 p.m.

Blues-rock guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor performs music from her album Black & Gold alongside selections from her catalog.

Persson Hall

BALLETS JAZZ MONTRÉAL: DANCE ME – THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN

April 14

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The dance production draws on the music and poetry of Leonard Cohen, structured across five thematic sections.

Dreyfoos Hall

NATHAN CHESTER & THE OLD SOUL’S MOTOWN REVIVAL

April 16

Thursday at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Nathan Chester leads a performance of Motown hits and soul classics.

Adults at Leisure Series – Dreyfoos Hall

AIR SUPPLY—50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

April 17

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The duo performs songs from its catalog of pop hits spanning more than five decades.

Dreyfoos Hall

KERRY BUTLER

April 17–18

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Broadway performer Kerry Butler presents selections from her stage career.

54 Below at the Rinker – Rinker Playhouse

THE PEKING ACROBATS: YEAR OF THE HORSE TOUR

April 18

Saturday at 6 p.m.

The company presents acrobatic performance incorporating tumbling, balancing, and ensemble movement.

Dreyfoos Hall

MARC SHAIMAN – NEVER MIND THE HAPPY: SHOWBIZ STORIES FROM A SORE WINNER

April 20

Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman presents stories and reflections from his career in film, television, and theater.

ArtSmart – Gimelstob Ballroom at the Cohen Pavilion

THE THORN

April 21–22

Tuesday, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The production combines music, aerial performance, and theatrical effects to depict the story of Christ.

Dreyfoos Hall

SH!TFACED SHAKESPEARE: HAMLET

April 23–25

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 p.m.

A comedic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet performed with audience interaction.

Rinker Playhouse

AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN

April 23

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Alton Brown presents a live show blending cooking demonstrations, storytelling, and comedy.

Dreyfoos Hall

ELMO’S GOT THE MOVES

April 24

Friday at 6 p.m.

A family-focused stage production featuring characters from Sesame Street.

Dreyfoos Hall

ELECTRIC ROOT PRESENTS LET LOVE LEAD, A CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC

April 24–25

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Vocalists Brianna Thomas, C. Anthony Bryant, and Charenee Wade perform music celebrating Black musical traditions.

PEAK Series – Persson Hall

THE NOTEBOOK

April 28–May 3

Tuesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

The musical adaptation of the novel follows the relationship of Allie and Noah across time.

Kravis On Broadway – Dreyfoos Hall

TAKES ALL KINDS: STORIES OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

April 29–May 1

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 7 p.m.

The production draws on reporting and interviews to explore contemporary civic life in the United States.