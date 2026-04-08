BRITS & BOSSA - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES AND BRASIL is Coming to the Kravis Center in May

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Brazilian-American and Broadway veteran Manny Moreira will celebrate two beloved musical cultures of the 1960s in West Palm Beach next month: the British Invasion and Brazilian Bossa Nova/Tropicália.

Brits & Bossa - The Music of the Beatles and Brasil is set for Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Rinker Playhouse. Presented by Moreira, the immersive, multimedia performance will take audience members on a musical journey from London to New York to Rio de Janeiro through authentic storytelling and visually captivating projections.

The eclectic repertoire features worldwide favorites from both genres, including classic Beatles ballads like Yesterday and Blackbird and romantic bossa novas such as Antonio Carlos Jobims' Girl from Ipanema. The show is also driven by up-tempo raucous rockers and swinging sambas like Drive My Car and Sergio Mendes' Mas Que Nada. The song list has been expanded to include more selections from other British Invasion groups like The Zombies, The Kinks, The Who, and more.

Complementing Moreira's compelling guitar work and vocals is his partner, Lou Wilkin, an alluring and charismatic performer in her own right who also adds percussion and guitar. Together, they will enchant every audience member with a silken blend of vocals, and an undeniable chemistry of love and positive energy. Joining them in creating a magical evening is a trio of stellar musicians featuring Cassio Coutinho on keys, Wesley Nascimento on drums, and Miguel Huerta Garcia on bass and backing vocals.

After a fulfilling 35 years of living and working in New York City, Moreira relocated to Vero Beach, Florida in 2018. He is a veteran of nine Broadway musicals at Riverside Theatre, Florida's largest producing regional theatre.