YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to Roxy Regional Theatre in March

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, March 14, at 7:00pm.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Starring Seth Turner (Charlie Brown), Nikki Ahlf (Lucy Van Pelt), Salvador Rocha (Linus Van Pelt), Chloe LaMar (Sally Brown), Zachary Wilde (Schroeder) and Alex Vanburen (Snoopy), this charming revue of songs and vignettes – featuring musical numbers “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness” – is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Eboné Amos, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is written by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

This production is made possible in part by a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee from the Robert K. and Anne H. Zelle Fund for Fine and Performing Arts. Produced in part through the generous support of David & Ellen Kanervo, John & LuAnnette Butler, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC, www.concordtheatricals.com

Performances run March 14 through March 30 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, March 23 and March 30. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, March 14, for a $5 minimum donation.