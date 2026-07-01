YOUR ROMEO to Open Playhouse on the Square's 58th Season at TheatreWorks

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Playhouse on the Square will begin its 2026/2027 season with the world premiere of Your Romeo, directed by Courtney Oliver and starring Resident Company Members Brooke Papritz (JOB) and Caroline Simpson (The Wizard of Oz).

In 1847, superstar actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda "Max" Hays were a sensation playing Romeo and Juliet while carrying on their own romance offstage. When their relationship meets an explosive end, Max takes the unheard-of step of suing Charlotte for alimony, forcing one final confrontation where they must come to terms with what moving on might cost them.

The complete cast and crew of Your Romeo is as follows: Matilda “Max” Hays: Brooke Papritz*, Charlotte Cushman: Caroline Simpson*, Utility Performer u/s Max: Madilyn Mobbs, and Utility Performer u/s Charlotte: Madeline Alemi**

Your Romeo opens July 10th at 7:30 pm and runs through July 26th at TheatreWorks. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with a 7:30 pm curtain and Sunday with a 2 pm curtain.

General admission tickets are $35, senior citizens, students, teachers, military, and first responders are $25, and children under 18 are only $15.

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