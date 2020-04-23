VIDEO: Dancer Couple Debuts Virtual Ballet CINDY at Home After Ballet Memphis Show Canceled

WREG has reported that husband and wife Brandon and Virginia Ramey, who are dancers with Ballet Memphis, have found ways to continue dancing at home, after the Ballet's performance of Cinderella was cancelled- they debuted the character "Cindy" to the world via video.

Check out the videos of the story and performance below!

"Cindy is sort of a fictionalized mesh of Virginia and Cinderella. Cinderella doesn't get to go to the ball. Virginia doesn't get to perform as Cinderella. This fictionalized mesh doesn't get to do either," Brandon said.





