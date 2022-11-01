Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 01, 2022 Â 

VELVETEEN RABBIT THE MUSICAL Have Announced AtÂ Hattiloo Theatre

Velveteen Rabbit the Musical has been announced at Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104) Running November 26 - December 18, 2022.

The Velveteen Rabbit was the boy's favorite birthday present. But when the party started the Velveteen Rabbit was forgotten. He lived for a long time in the toy cupboard, dreaming of becoming real.

When the boy rediscovers his favorite toy, the Velveteen Rabbit embarks upon the best summer ever. But when the boy gets very sick, the Velveteen Rabbit learns what it means to be a loyal friend and what it really takes to become real.

This production is suitable for children.




